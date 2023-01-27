You People cast list and characters explored

Netflix's highly anticipated comedy film, You People, premieres on the streaming platform on Friday, January 27, 2023. The movie centers around a couple who deal with several challenges that arise from their families' cultural conflicts with each other. Here's a brief description of the movie, according to Netflix's official YouTube channel:

''A new couple learns that opposites attract but some families don’t when they find themselves confronting their parent's clashing views of their relationship in this comedy written by Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris.''

The film stars Jonah Hill and Lauren London in the lead roles and several others playing significant supporting roles. You People is helmed by Kenya Barris and written by Harris and Hill.

You People cast list: Jonah Hill and others to star in Netflix's new buddy comedy film

1) Jonah Hill as Ezra Cohen

Jonah Hill plays the lead role of Ezra Cohen in You People. Ezra Cohen is deeply disappointed that no woman understands him. However, his life takes an unexpected turn after he meets Amira Mohammed, with whom he falls in love. However, their relationship gets complicated due to their cultural differences and family, among other things.

Hill looks in fine form in the trailer as he brilliantly depicts his character's plight with his unique style of humor that defines the movie's vibe. Jonah Hill has appeared in several popular and acclaimed movies, like Superbad, The Wolf of Wall Street, 22 Jump Street, and Don't Look Up, to name a few.

2) Lauren London as Amira Mohammed

Lauren London dons the role of Amira Mohammed in the new Netflix comedy movie. Amira and Ezra fall in love with each other, and their relationship forms the crux of the story. London looks pretty impressive in the movie's trailer and promises to deliver a memorable performance.

Hill and London make for a stunning onscreen couple. Some of Lauren London's most notable performances came in The Game, Without Remorse, Madea's Big Happy Family, and many more.

3) Eddie Murphy as Akbar Mohammed

Eddie Murphy stars as Akbar Mohammed in You People. Akbar is Amira's father, with whom Ezra shares a tense equation, and their scenes together are pretty hilarious and awkward. As expected, Murphy is hilarious in his role as he perfectly embodies his character's idiosyncrasies.

Eddie Murphy's acting credits include the Beverly Hills Cop movies, Tower Heist, and Meet Dave, to name a few.

4) Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Shelley Cohen

Julia Louis-Dreyfus portrays the character of Shelley Cohen in You People. Shelley is Ezra's mother, and in the trailer, she seems involved in an awkward interaction with her son and his new girlfriend. Luis-Dreyfus looks funny and charming in the role.

Louis-Dreyfus is best known for her performances in Veep, Enough Said, Downhill, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars many others in important supporting/minor roles, including:

Nia Long as Fatima Mohammed

David Duchovny as Arnold Cohen

Sam Jay as Mo

Molly Gordon as Liza Cohen

Mike Epps as EJ Mohammed

You can watch You People on Netflix on Friday, January 27, 2023.

