"You're not one of them": Jeanine Pirro slams Amber Heard for saying she speaks for 'battered women'

Judge Jeanine Pirro recently called out Amber Heard for the latter’s latest Today show interview following her loss in the Johnny Depp defamation trial. During an episode of The View, Pirro shared that Depp can sue Heard again for repeating the abuse allegations despite the verdict:

“Amber Heard repeating that Johnny Depp beat her, he can sue her again. She is, as far as this jury is concerned is, lying.”

The former judge then stated that Depp won the defamation verdict based on Heard’s testimony as everything the actress mentioned in court was used against her:

“The fact that he won was based on her testimony. Everything that she said was used against her in the closing statement of the plaintiff. So it wasn't so much that there was this circumstantial evidence that he was beating her. No, her own admissions are what incriminated her.”

Pirro also claimed that everything that Amber Heard said, both “credible and incredible,” made her a “liar.” She further slammed the Aquaman star for calling herself a victim of abuse and said Heard’s testimony would hurt the real victims.

“And stop saying you speak for battered women. You don’t know battered women. I know battered women. You are not one of them.”

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial ended on June 1 following nearly seven weeks of deliberations at the Fairfax County court. The jury ruled in favor of Depp and announced that Heard defamed him through her 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

What did Amber Heard say about facing further lawsuits from Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard recently sat down with Today show host Savannah Guthrie for her first televised interview since losing the defamation trial against Johnny Depp.

When the host asked Heard if she fears facing further lawsuits from Depp, Heard replied that she is scared about being “silenced” for sharing her opinion on her past relationship with Depp:

“I took for granted what I assumed was my right to speak. I'm scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say, or how I say it — every step that I take will present another opportunity for this sort of — silencing, which is what, I guess, a defamation lawsuit is meant to do. It's meant to take your voice.”

However, the actress mentioned that she would continue to stand by everything she said during the testimony, including the abuse allegations against her former husband:

“To my dying day (I) will stand by every word of my testimony.”

Heard also reiterated that she was in a psychological, emotional, and physical “abusive dynamic” during her relationship with Depp.

A look into Jeanine Pirro’s comments on Amber Heard after Johnny Depp trial verdict

Judge Jeanine Pirro previously praised the jury for seeing through Amber Heard's "lies" in Johnny Depp's defamation trial

As the high-profile legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ended earlier this month, Jeanine Pirro discussed the verdict with The Story and praised the jury’s decision to rule in favor of the actor. She also lauded jurors for realizing Heard’s lies during the trial:

“Amber Heard tried to use the system and the jury saw through the lies.”

The TV presenter also applauded Depp’s attorneys, Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez, for fighting the case for the actor:

“These are people who believed in the mission. And the jury believed in them, too. And it makes you proud of the justice system at a time when people have so many questions about it.”

Pirro also praised the jury for believing in Depp and ruling out a historic verdict:

“It was a disgusting thing that Johnny Depp had to make a decision, to lay out his life in front of America. These jurors could have said, you know what? You’re both disgusting…but they didn’t. They said we believe him.”

The former judge then slammed Heard and said that her loss in the trial left an important message:

“She is not only unbelievable, she’s malicious. She’s cruel. She’s callous and she’s incapable of being believed and therefore we will give him punitive damages in the amount of $5 million. That’s a huge verdict, a huge message here.”

Similar to her most recent statement on Heard, Pirro also called out the actress for riding on the “coattails of real battered women” and affecting real victims of abuse:

“I know women who were battered. I’ve seen women who were battered. Amber Heard was not that person. She was the batterer. And she tried to use this to her benefit. And unfortunately, this will hurt battered women coming forward behind her.”

Jeanine Pirro also mentioned that Heard faced the “wrath of the truth finders,” “system of justice,” and “the civil system” from the verdict of the defamation trial.

Although Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft said the actress had “excellent grounds” to appeal the decision, it remains to be seen if she will once take the battle to court.

