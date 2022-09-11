"You're the problem": Fans slam Ashley for kicking Jackie and Zuri out of the apartment on Family or Fiancé

Family or Fiancé aired a dramatic episode on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 9 pm ET on OWN.

Love expert Tracy McMillan introduced viewers to Jackie and Zuri, who want to receive their respective families' blessings in order to move forward in their relationship and potentially get married. The couple were given tasks by the expert based on their problems with their respective family members so they could sort their issues out.

However, Jackie's problems with her sister-in-law Ashley stand in the way of the same. She revealed that Ashley was the mastermind in throwing the couple out of the house. Throughout the course of the episode, Jackie kept fighting with Ashley about the same.

Fans slammed Ashley for controlling the narrative and behaving rudely with Jackie, that too after kicking the couple out of the apartment. One fan tweeted:

PYD_Nae @prettygirl_Nae_ Ashley you're the problem... if PEOPLE (plural) have a problem with you then maybe you need to check yourself #familyorfiance Ashley you're the problem... if PEOPLE (plural) have a problem with you then maybe you need to check yourself #familyorfiance

Family or Fiancé star Jackie struggled to resolve her conflict with sister-in-law Ashley

Oprah Winfrey Network @OWNTV Can these couples gain the support of their skeptical families? Watch new #FamilyOrFiancé TONIGHT at 9|8c. Can these couples gain the support of their skeptical families? Watch new #FamilyOrFiancé TONIGHT at 9|8c. https://t.co/HekhIYrWrP

Tonight's episode of Family or Fiancé introduced viewers to couple Jackie and Zuri, who are planning to get married soon after dating for six years. However, they are facing problems with their respective family members that have to be resolved for them to move forward.

In their first meeting with expert Tracy, Zuri revealed that Jackie's sister-in-law Ashley gave a 30-day notice following which she kicked the couple out of her old apartment. While they originally lived in Jersey City, Ashley and her husband (Jackie's brother Justine) moved to Florida, which meant that the old apartment was available.

However, when offered the apartment, Family or Fiancé's Jackie established that she wanted her name to be on the lease before accepting the apartment from Ashley. Jackie revealed that she would not budge from her decision even though her sister-in-law's old apartment was spacious.

Over the course of the episode, Jackie kept arguing with Ashley as the latter took control of the conversation. Ashley revealed that it was never her idea to ask them to move out of the apartment. However, Jackie was upset at her sister-in-law's behavior and threw a fork at her over dinner, almost leading to a physical fight.

Fans react to Jackie and Ashley's tiff on Family or Fiancé

Jackie confessed that she felt Ashley, being controlling by nature, was interfering with the couple's daily life when they were living together. Fans echoed Jackie's sentiments and took to social media to express their feelings.

Gina Waters @Chitchatandwoke Nah that's too much energy for an in-law.... Brother why you not checking your wife??? #FamilyorFiance Nah that's too much energy for an in-law.... Brother why you not checking your wife??? #FamilyorFiance https://t.co/dYTzSSE0Qs

JA @NatiPeachOH_ATL Yeah, I'm confused, too. RT @monetsclaude : Why does Ashley need to stay at the apartment??? I’m very confused #FamilyOrFiancé Yeah, I'm confused, too. RT @monetsclaude: Why does Ashley need to stay at the apartment??? I’m very confused #FamilyOrFiancé

Protocol stacked part of 92% 👩🏾‍💻🐘🔺 @legallychitown Why is the sil here? Bcz she seems to be the one with the attitude! It’s like hi and bye so why tf you here sis?! #familyorfiance Why is the sil here? Bcz she seems to be the one with the attitude! It’s like hi and bye so why tf you here sis?! #familyorfiance

Bre. @MiszBr3 The sister in law gotta go. The brother need to check his chick #FamilyOrFiance The sister in law gotta go. The brother need to check his chick #FamilyOrFiance

Protocol stacked part of 92% 👩🏾‍💻🐘🔺 @legallychitown Seems like Jackie don’t speak up for herself. I’ll reserve my judgment until I hear what she has to tell her mom. But I already don’t like Ashley ass her energy was off in the van and she ain’t even really related! #familyorfiance Seems like Jackie don’t speak up for herself. I’ll reserve my judgment until I hear what she has to tell her mom. But I already don’t like Ashley ass her energy was off in the van and she ain’t even really related! #familyorfiance

Bre. @MiszBr3 Clearly the sister in law is the issue #FamilyOrFiance Clearly the sister in law is the issue #FamilyOrFiance

Product of Entanglement @lissababy90 twitter.com/jordan50114795… jordan @jordan50114795 @lifebytce Exactly! She wants someone to keep paying her rent and utilities just in case she wants to leave her husband or she don’t have to live in a hotel when she’s in the area @lifebytce Exactly! She wants someone to keep paying her rent and utilities just in case she wants to leave her husband or she don’t have to live in a hotel when she’s in the area Exactly this! Hell, I want an update on them at the end of this episode. #familyorfiance Exactly this! Hell, I want an update on them at the end of this episode. #familyorfiance twitter.com/jordan50114795…

As the Family or Fiancé couple have decided to embark on this journey, it is surely a testing time for both families as they try to navigate different dynamics with the aim of resolving miscommunication. Viewers, however, are free to post their opinions on social media.

About the show

On this season of Family or Fiancé, Tracy helps eight couples who are on the path to getting married. The hit series brings the couples and their families together under one roof for three days so the former can resolve any problems they are having with the latter. Based on whether the couples successfully get approval from their families, they can decide whether to pursue a marital relationship.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"At the heart of the series is relationship expert Tracy McMillan, who serves as the voice of reason as the couples confront their family's concerns. She works with the newlyweds-to-be on ways to strengthen their bond, unpack their differences and reveal their true selves to their families--for better or worse."

Tune in to an all-new episode of Family or Fiancé next week on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 9 pm ET on OWN.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Mohini Banerjee