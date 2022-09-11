"You're the problem": Fans slam Ashley for kicking Jackie and Zuri out of the apartment on Family or Fiancé

Family or Fiancé aired a dramatic episode on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 9 pm ET on OWN.
Love expert Tracy McMillan introduced viewers to Jackie and Zuri, who want to receive their respective families' blessings in order to move forward in their relationship and potentially get married. The couple were given tasks by the expert based on their problems with their respective family members so they could sort their issues out.
However, Jackie's problems with her sister-in-law Ashley stand in the way of the same. She revealed that Ashley was the mastermind in throwing the couple out of the house. Throughout the course of the episode, Jackie kept fighting with Ashley about the same.
Fans slammed Ashley for controlling the narrative and behaving rudely with Jackie, that too after kicking the couple out of the apartment. One fan tweeted:
Family or Fiancé star Jackie struggled to resolve her conflict with sister-in-law Ashley
Tonight's episode of Family or Fiancé introduced viewers to couple Jackie and Zuri, who are planning to get married soon after dating for six years. However, they are facing problems with their respective family members that have to be resolved for them to move forward.
In their first meeting with expert Tracy, Zuri revealed that Jackie's sister-in-law Ashley gave a 30-day notice following which she kicked the couple out of her old apartment. While they originally lived in Jersey City, Ashley and her husband (Jackie's brother Justine) moved to Florida, which meant that the old apartment was available.
However, when offered the apartment, Family or Fiancé's Jackie established that she wanted her name to be on the lease before accepting the apartment from Ashley. Jackie revealed that she would not budge from her decision even though her sister-in-law's old apartment was spacious.
Over the course of the episode, Jackie kept arguing with Ashley as the latter took control of the conversation. Ashley revealed that it was never her idea to ask them to move out of the apartment. However, Jackie was upset at her sister-in-law's behavior and threw a fork at her over dinner, almost leading to a physical fight.
Fans react to Jackie and Ashley's tiff on Family or Fiancé
Jackie confessed that she felt Ashley, being controlling by nature, was interfering with the couple's daily life when they were living together. Fans echoed Jackie's sentiments and took to social media to express their feelings.
As the Family or Fiancé couple have decided to embark on this journey, it is surely a testing time for both families as they try to navigate different dynamics with the aim of resolving miscommunication. Viewers, however, are free to post their opinions on social media.
About the show
On this season of Family or Fiancé, Tracy helps eight couples who are on the path to getting married. The hit series brings the couples and their families together under one roof for three days so the former can resolve any problems they are having with the latter. Based on whether the couples successfully get approval from their families, they can decide whether to pursue a marital relationship.
The official synopsis of the show reads:
"At the heart of the series is relationship expert Tracy McMillan, who serves as the voice of reason as the couples confront their family's concerns. She works with the newlyweds-to-be on ways to strengthen their bond, unpack their differences and reveal their true selves to their families--for better or worse."
Tune in to an all-new episode of Family or Fiancé next week on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 9 pm ET on OWN.
