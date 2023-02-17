The highly anticipated season 3 episode 12 of Young Rock is scheduled to air on NBC without any delay this Friday, February 17, 2023. The all-new episode, titled Chest to Chest, arrives before the season finale.

The hit comedy series, based on the life of greatly-admired American actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson, aka "The Rock," made a comeback last month after a long hiatus.

The Young Rock cast includes Dwayne Johnson himself, among other stars, namely Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Ana Tuisila, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Matthew Willig, and many others.

Brian Gewirtz @bfg728 #YoungRock FRIDAY - Before The Rock vs Steve Austin, it was teenage Dwayne Johnson vs Lars Anderson backstage at the Peter Maivia Tribute Show. It happened in real life and @BradleyConstant nailed it onscreen. 8:30e/7:30c on @nbc FRIDAY - Before The Rock vs Steve Austin, it was teenage Dwayne Johnson vs Lars Anderson backstage at the Peter Maivia Tribute Show. It happened in real life and @BradleyConstant nailed it onscreen. 8:30e/7:30c on @nbc #YoungRock https://t.co/UKQ1STkSlT

While season 2 concluded with Johnson's rise as a well-known wrestler in WrestleMania, the third season shows him becoming one of the most notable personalities worldwide. All the while, the star faces distinctive challenges in his quest to excel in all he does.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Young Rock.

Young Rock season 3, episode 12 makes a dramatic entrance ahead of the season finale

Episode 12 of Young Rock's third installment will make things more interesting and funnier than usual and a bit more dramatic right ahead of the season finale.

Recap of episode 11

The previous episode, titled Know Your Role, which aired on February 10, followed Dwayne Johnson as the rising star faced the challenges of overnight Hollywood fame from his whirlwind wrestling career. The episode saw Johnson and his unconventional family battle locker room politics, get embroiled in new conflicts, and face the pitfalls of rising popularity as The Rock finds his voice in WWE.

What to expect in episode 12?

The all-new episode, titled Chest to Chest, is slated to air on NBC this Friday, February 17, 2023, at 8.30 pm ET.

The synopsis of the episode states:

"Hawaii, 1986: the rival promotions come together for a Peter Maivia tribute show but are soon at odds over how to best celebrate Dwayne's grandfather. Dwayne pitches the event into chaos after a shocking run-in with Lars Anderson."

While not much has been revealed about episode 12, it will likely chronicle The Rock's run-in with Lars Anderson backstage on the Peter Maivia tribute show. The episode will also see the return of Becky Lynch as she reprises her role as Cyndi Lauper on the show.

Former WWE Raw & Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch played music legend Cyndi Lauper in an episode of Young Rock that aired earlier in season three. In the episode, she had a conversation with a young Dwayne in the early 1980s. She announced her return on Twitter in January and again in recent posts ahead of Friday's episode premiere.

What is the third season of NBC's Young Rock all about?

The acclaimed NBC sitcom Young Rock revisits the life and rise of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The series follows The Rock through three distinct stages of his life, starting with his early years as Rocky Johnson's son, followed by his teenage years as he attempts to discover his life's accomplishments.

Several sequences also focus on The Rock's adult life, which included his transition from a Miami University football player who failed to make the NFL to one who chose to join the family business as a professional wrestler. His stint with the Nation of Domination organization, where he first turned heel and ultimately went solo, was also covered in the show.

The official synopsis for the show reads:

"As Dwayne Johnson runs for president in 2032, he takes a comedic look back at his extraordinary life through the outrageous stories of his family and youth that shaped him into the man he is today."

Season 3, episode 12 airs on Friday, February 17, at 8.30 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes