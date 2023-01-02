WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently took to Twitter to claim that 2022 was the favorite year of her career as a professional wrestler.

The Man returned from injury as Bianca Belair's final teammate in the women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. It was her first match back in months after she suffered a shoulder injury during her bout against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam.

Lynch was the MVP of Team Bianca in the WarGames bout, as The Man connected with a Leg Drop off the top of the steel structure to pick up a victory for the team at the premium live event. She is currently involved in a storyline with Bayley on the red brand.

Recently, Becky Lynch made an interesting claim about her year in WWE on social media. The Man claimed that 2022 was her favorite of her twenty years as a professional wrestler.

"Happy New Year! 2022 marked 20 years since I first started wrestling - it was also my favorite year of my career. Thank you all for coming on this ride with me! #ManOfThePeople," tweeted Becky Lynch.

Seth Rollins on Becky Lynch's projects outside of WWE

Becky Lynch's acting career is heating up a little bit and could wind up limiting the amount of time she spends as a professional wrestler moving forward.

Lynch's husband, former WWE Champion Seth Rollins, recently disclosed to WOAD News that her acting career is taking off, and they may be on their way to Hollywood in the near future.

"Whether we go wherever she [Becky Lynch] wants to, her acting career is starting to perk up a little bit and that’s where she wants to go, and so if we end up in that direction and that takes us out west, so be it. If not, then here we are," said Rollins. [From 0:01 to 0:14]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Becky Lynch as Cyndi Lauper in Young Rock Becky Lynch as Cyndi Lauper in Young Rock https://t.co/Mt5zu9JA6K

Charlotte Flair returned to the company this past Friday's edition of the blue brand and captured the SmackDown Women's Championship. Time will tell if Lynch emerges as a potential challenger for The Queen at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

