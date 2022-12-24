"That’s where she wants to go" - 36-year-old star teases Becky Lynch potentially leaving WWE

Becky Lynch is one of WWE's biggest superstars at the moment and has established her place at the top in the last couple of years.

A few weeks ago, The Man finally returned to the company after a lengthy injury. In her return match, she played a crucial role in securing the win for Bianca Belair's team at Survivor Series WarGames. While things seem to be sailing smoothly in the right direction, Seth Rollins has teased the potential idea of Lynch leaving WWE for Hollywood.

Speaking in an interview with WQAD News, Rollins mentioned that his wife's acting career is starting to take off and it could be the direction she is headed towards:

"Whether we go wherever she wants to, her acting career is starting to perk up a little bit and that’s where she wants to go, and so if we end up in that direction and that takes us out west, so be it. If not, then here we are,” said Rollins. [0:01-0:14]

Check out the clip of Seth Rollins speaking about Becky Lynch's potential WWE exit:

Prior to being written off from WWE TV, Lynch was unsuccessful in her attempt to beat Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Post-match, Lynch and Belair were confronted by the debuting Damage CTRL.

Becky Lynch was in action on this week's RAW

Becky Lynch was involved in a huge singles match on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The former RAW Women's Champion faced her former friend Bayley. The Man ended up losing after distractions from IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, the remaining members of Damage CTRL.

Lynch was also involved in a Triple Threat Match recently. A win would've seen her edge a step closer to challenging for the RAW Women's Championship. However, she failed to win the match, courtesy of Damage CTRL.

