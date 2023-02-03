Was Dwayne Johnson ever arrested? Verifying facts revealed on Young Rock

Dwayne Johnson's story of struggle has captivated fans all across the globe. An icon for generations to come, the multi-millionaire had to traverse bumpy roads to pursue his father's career before making it big in Hollywood.

An interesting revelation that came out of Young Rock was Dwayne Johnson's troublesome teenage. The hit NBC sitcom which explores the life of the superstar as he runs for President in 2030, showcases a young Dwayne being up to all kinds of mischief. But is the real-life adaptation factually accurate?

It turns out it is. Dwayne Johnson was a rebel during his teens due to his "tough" upbringing. He belonged to a family who even struggled to pay rent on time. To help their condition, a young Rock got on the bad side of the law when he was just thirteen years old and started robbing tourists with his friends.

“Thirteen is when I started to veer off the tracks. I started getting arrested for fighting, theft, all kinds of stupid [stuff] that I shouldn’t have been doing (... ) We would target the money, we would target the high-end clothes and we would target the jewellery – turn around and sell it.” (H/T The Sun)

As per the actor's claims, he was arrested eight or nine times by the time he turned 17. The news came as a shock to many who regard him as their role model. Nonetheless, The People's Champion is still one of the most beloved personalities in the world and boasts over 300 million followers on Instagram.

Who was Chad Frost in Young Rock? Dwayne Johnson's real-life animosity revealed

Chad Frost first appeared on Young Rock as a companion to Triple H. The superstar, who Dwayne claims to have "never turned friend," was recognised by fans to be one of his real-life rivals due to his attire and personality.

Shawn Michaels and The Rock have had a vivid history. Both stars were in their prime during the Attitude Era and HBK developed real heat for the up-and-coming superstar. Their rivalry was a constant source of drama back in the 1990s. It seems like both superstars are in good spirits now.

Dwayne Johnson continues to make waves in the world of wrestling. Shawn Michaels is currently overseeing the proceedings on WWE's developmental brand as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. He is also one of the trainers for upcoming NXT Superstars.

