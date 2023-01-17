Who was Chad Frost in WWE? Dwayne Johnson's resentment answers

The name Chad Frost in WWE may not ring a bell, but it has major connotations with one of Dwayne Johnson's real-life enemies. A character in the NBC Series Young Rock, Chad plays the antagonist to teen Dwayne's success in the world of wrestling during the Attitude Era.

The Young Rock series explores Dwayne Johnson's childhood and encapsulates his wrestling career through the eyes of the protagonist himself as he runs for President in 2032. In the latest episode titled 'Going Heavy', The Rock recollects his struggles on the road to SummerSlam 1998.

The former Nation of Domination member was one of the company's emerging stars at the time. He feuded with the D-Generation X and became a global sensation due to his electrifying antics. Being successful at a young age, his achievements didn't go well with a DX member, though.

In Season 3, episode eight of Young Rock, Chad Frost is seen manipulating Vince McMahon. The character is dressed in all denim with a long ponytail. He feeds the chairman all kinds of lies about Dwayne, but Vince remains non-judgemental. Despite backstage politics, The Rock becomes a megastar.

So, who is Chad Frost in Young Rock? Well, Johnson did note that the "guy never turned out to be a friend." The attire and backstage rumors led fans to come to a solid conclusion rather quickly.

Chad Frost is not real and is a pseudonym for one of Dwayne's personal rivals, Shawn Michaels. The Rock and HBK have had legit heat from the time Michaels performed in Hawaii at Dwayne Johnson's grandmother, Lia Maivia's promotion.

According to the rumors, Shawn made a derogatory remark about Dwayne Johnson's grandmother during his time in the Hawaiian promotion. The rift deepened when HBK legitimately planted a superkick on Johnson's jaw. This led to a backstage brawl in WWE where The Rock towered over The Showstopper.

Michaels has been accused of trying to cancel The Rock's push by multiple legends such as Bret Hart and Rocky Johnson. The Vice President of Talent Development Creative hasn't reacted to the rumors although he did say his relationship with The Rock wasn't as bad as everyone thinks.

Dwayne Johnson’s Chad Frost in WWE: Shawn Michaels is reportedly set to appear for RAW's 30th Anniversary

On January 23, WWE RAW will celebrate its 30th Anniversary at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Multiple Hall of Famers are reportedly on the list of invitees, including Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Tatanka, and Shawn Michaels.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



- per WWE Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels is scheduled to appear at the 30th Anniversary of #WWERaw on January 23.- per @PWInsidercom WWE Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels is scheduled to appear at the 30th Anniversary of #WWERaw on January 23.- per @PWInsidercom https://t.co/A01807lzeF

Shawn Michaels wrestled his last match in WWE at Crown Jewel 2018. The DX member teamed up with Triple H and defeated The Brothers of Destruction. On paper, it looked like a star-studded clash, but the match was executed poorly and was heavily criticized.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes