WWE Raw Preview: What is RAW's 30th Anniversary date?

WWE RAW's 30th Anniversary is approaching soon. The show is almost sold out, and fans are expecting some huge names to pop up at the event. At the anniversary show, we can expect some blockbuster clashes as well.

The then WWF's Monday Night RAW debuted as a replacement for Prime Time Wrestling in 1993. It revolutionized the wrestling world by broadcasting live performances rather than taped shows. Vince McMahon's brainchild became the inspiration behind WCW's Monday Nitro, and both promotions began a long battle for the ratings.

In the 2000s, McMahon monopolized the wrestling business, and WWE RAW found a new competitor in its twin program, Friday Night SmackDown. Superstars in both flagship shows even warred at Survivor Series to establish their supremacy. The last Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown took place in 2021, where the former emerged victorious.

In this WWE RAW Preview, we will note the date for the red brand's 30th anniversary while also being updated on the rumored returns. The event will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on January 23. The flagship program actually debuted on January 11, 1993.

A tribute to its past success, WWE RAW's 30th Anniversary is being advertised similarly as RAW is War. The two prodigies of the New Generation Era are reportedly returning for the event. Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will probably kickstart proceedings on the red brand on January 23.

Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels and legendary wrestler from the Lumbee tribe, Tatanka, are also expected to appear for the 30th anniversary, as per reports by PWInsider. Hall of Famers Kane and X-Pac are reportedly scheduled for WWE TV that night.

According to the company's website, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, and Bobby Lashley are marked for the show as well. However, no matches have been confirmed yet.

WWE RAW Preview: The story developing on the red brand

Several major favorites have confirmed their names for the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Match. The list is expected to grow in the upcoming Monday Night RAW shows.

While the locker room preps itself for a chance at the world title, Kevin Owens is going lone wolf against The Bloodline. The Prizefighter believes he could change his former friend Sami Zayn's servile mindset if he dethrones Roman Reigns.

Hints of a Hurt Business reunion have been seen backstage recently. MVP and Bobby Lashley are still on talking terms. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss continues to deal with Uncle Howdy and Bianca Belair, respectively.

Seth Rollins disclosed that his knee would heal just in time for the Royal Rumble. His rivalry with Austin Theory for the United States Championship won't be culminating anytime soon, and neither will the Johnny Gargano-Dexter Lumis saga.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes