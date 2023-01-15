Which participants have announced their entry for WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is approaching and some superstars have already declared their participation in the signature multi-competitor bout. The Premium Live Event may still have surprises in store, though, with multiple returns and charismatic finishes.

The Royal Rumble 2023 is scheduled to take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, January 28. The first of WWE's big fours, this event is renowned for its over-the-top-rope showdowns. Two matches with 30 male and female superstars battling it out for a shot at the World Championship in the main event of the Grand Daddy of Them All, WrestleMania.

An active competitor can only be eliminated if thrown over the top rope with both feet flat on the floor. In the past, fans have seen the likes of Naomi and Kofi Kingston pull out brilliant saves due to this rule. Sometimes, this rule can also lead to hilarious botched finishes like the one at the end of the 2005 edition of the Rumble.

The following superstars have announced their participation in the signature event of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 on either SmackDown or RAW. Note that the numbers don't suggest their entry position. We will start with the Women's Match:-

1. Liv Morgan

2. Candice LeRae

3. Rhea Ripley

4. Raquel Rodriguez

Nine participants are confirmed for the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

1. Kofi Kingston

2. Santos Escobar

3. Ricochet

4. Baron Corbin

5. Austin Theory

6. Seth Rollins

7. Bobby Lashley

8. Rey Mysterio

9. Gunther

Recently on the flagship shows, Seth Rollins and Gunther declared their participation in the Rumble. Both are heavy favorites to win the multi-man contest.

Rollins' injury has raised many doubts, but he assured the audience that his ankle will "be 100 percent just in time" for WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Meanwhile, Intercontinental Champion Gunther pulled off a solid title defense against Braun Strowman before breaking the news of his Rumble entry.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Card: new gimmick match and a fight for the world titles

Currently, two matches are penned to take place inside the Alamodome apart from the Rumble showdowns. Bray Wyatt will make his highly-anticipated in-ring return after almost two years in a 'Pitch Black Match' against LA Knight.

In another blockbuster match, undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will put his title on the line against Kevin Owens in a repeat of 2021.

Concerning the 'Pitch Black' showdown, not much is known about the gimmick match, apart from it being under dimmed lights. LA Knight believed it would be a street fight in the dark.

"Every indication I’ve been given is that this is going to be a kick a** street fight and be kind of in the dark. I don’t know what the lighting is going to be, how it’s going to work, what other kind of factors or elements are going to come into play." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Leading up to the men's World Title fight, Roman Reigns is a favorite to win at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. However, it won't be a cakewalk if Sami Zayn snaps and decides to change sides.

