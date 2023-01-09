Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Matt Hardy recently opened up on a memorable moment from Vince McMahon at Royal Rumble 2005.

Following the Royal Rumble match, former world champions John Cena and Batista were the final two contenders left in the ring. However, things went south when The Cenation Leader and The Animal eliminated each other simultaneously, diverting from the pre-determined finish.

This led to Vince McMahon furiously walking down to the ring. While entering the squared circle, he tore his quad and sat on the mat, dishing out orders.

During a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, he recalled watching the 2005 Royal Rumble match and immediately realizing something had gone wrong, even though he wasn't present that day.

The multi-time tag team champion noted that the former WWE CEO lost his cool on John Cena and The Animal in a way only he could.

"I was like, 'What the f** was that?' What's going on?' Vince got so furious, so hot, as only Vince McMahon could," Hardy shared. [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

You can check out the video of Mr. McMahon tearing both quads on the way to the ring below:

Vince McMahon didn't want anyone to know that he was weak during the infamous spot

The outcome of the Royal Rumble match was already contentious, as Matt Hardy admitted that Batista and John Cena were not supposed to go out like that.

Vince McMahon fixed the botched finish, only for disaster to strike. During the same episode of the podcast, Hardy added that the former CEO wouldn't let anyone meet for weeks and didn't want anyone to know that he was weak.

"They made people leave, so they took Vince out of there. He didn't want anyone to see him weak, and that's very much how it was. He wouldn't let anyone see him for weeks if he couldn't walk. It was a chaotic situation," Matt Hardy added. [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

Wrestling's Past @WrestlingsPast After cocking up the original finish Batista ousts John Cena to win the 2005 Royal Rumble #WWE After cocking up the original finish Batista ousts John Cena to win the 2005 Royal Rumble #WWE https://t.co/g8Vlv0OsGN

Following the surprise finish, The Cenation Leader and The Animal restarted the closing contest on the orders of Mr. McMahon. It remains, to this day, one of the most infamous botched finishes in WWE history.

What do you think of Vince McMahon's infamous incident? Sound off in the comments section below.

