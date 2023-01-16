Yukihiro Takahashi death: Tributes pour in as Yellow Magic Orchestra co-founder dies aged 70 

Yukihiro Takahashi, the influential musician, drummer, vocalist, and fashion designer passed away at the age of 70, on January 11, 2023. The co-founder of Yellow Magic Orchestra was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2020 and made regular hospital visits during his rehabilitation following surgery.

According to Takahashi’s management, the musician was recuperating at his home in Karzuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, since November 2022. However, he caught pneumonia in early January, leading to further deterioration of his condition, per the Japanese publication Sponichi.

Takahashi died as a result of aspiration pneumonia, which was caused by his brain condition.

Tributes pour in for Yukihiro Takahashi as the drummer dies at the age of 70

Yukihiro Takahashi was born in Tokyo in 1952. He kick-started his career as a musician while he was still in high school. The artist was inspired by his older brother, Nobuyuki, and learned to drum alongside college musicians while still in junior high.

At the age of 16, he began working professionally as a studio musician, and in the 1970s, after performing for the Sadistic Mika Band, he began to earn widespread recognition in Japan. After the group disbanded, Yukihiro Takahashi released his 1977 solo album, Saravah!, which was produced by Ryuichi Sakamoto.

In 1978, Yukihiro Takahashi and Sakamoto were hired by Haruomi Hosono to record his album, Paraiso, which was credited to Hosono and the Yellow Magic Band. The three artists also officially formed the Yellow Magic Orchestra that same year.

Given his popularity and range of work, Twitter was full of tributes as soon as the news of Takahashi's passing became known.

808 State @state808

mixcloud.com/massonix/8o8-v… R.I.P Takahashi -YMO a trio of teachers xxx R.I.P Takahashi -YMO a trio of teachers xxxmixcloud.com/massonix/8o8-v…

𝒦𝒾𝓉 𝒟𝓊𝒸𝓀𝓌𝑜𝓇𝓉𝒽 @cgduckworth RIP Yukihiro Takahashi, who made one of my favorite albums of the 1980s (1981’s Neuromantic) but who also had one of the most charming, devoted relationships with his pandemic puppy RIP Yukihiro Takahashi, who made one of my favorite albums of the 1980s (1981’s Neuromantic) but who also had one of the most charming, devoted relationships with his pandemic puppy 💔 https://t.co/SA5VfKnn1a

lb hunktears @hunktears been listening to a lot of YMO and solo Yukihiro Takahashi this weekend which really reinforced that good music rules and that dudes rock and that hats are cool and that being a silly guy seems like the only way forward for me and also finally that dudes rock, again been listening to a lot of YMO and solo Yukihiro Takahashi this weekend which really reinforced that good music rules and that dudes rock and that hats are cool and that being a silly guy seems like the only way forward for me and also finally that dudes rock, again

cEvin Key @cEvinKey RIP Yukihiro Takahashi YMO One of my greatest influences in my life. Was wonderful to meet you. 🙁 RIP Yukihiro Takahashi YMO One of my greatest influences in my life. Was wonderful to meet you. 🙁 https://t.co/FVnRAzya8x

Katie Stebbins @_katiestebbins_ April Fish also features montages of Yukihiro Takahashi cooking while his own songs play on the soundtrack, literally what more could you want April Fish also features montages of Yukihiro Takahashi cooking while his own songs play on the soundtrack, literally what more could you want https://t.co/05OclNmYvn

Dereck Higgins☮️🇺🇦 @dereckvh Yellow Magic Orchestra are one of my top favorite bands of all time. Very sad news that Yukihiro Takahashi has passed away.

Yellow Magic Orchestra - X∞Multiplies

1980 Alfa Yellow Magic Orchestra are one of my top favorite bands of all time. Very sad news that Yukihiro Takahashi has passed away.Yellow Magic Orchestra - X∞Multiplies1980 Alfa https://t.co/7UC3ujUXdt

agata pyzik @AgataPyzik RIP Yukihiro Takahashi, one of the YMO geniuses, with flawless solo output too (Neuromantic et al.) here with Steve jansen of Japan they collaborated a lot. Haruomi Hosono, Ryuichi Sakamoto, David Sylvian, please hold on there a little bit longer! youtube.com/watch?v=clNt7b… RIP Yukihiro Takahashi, one of the YMO geniuses, with flawless solo output too (Neuromantic et al.) here with Steve jansen of Japan they collaborated a lot. Haruomi Hosono, Ryuichi Sakamoto, David Sylvian, please hold on there a little bit longer! youtube.com/watch?v=clNt7b… https://t.co/wPzkBLvycf

Adam 🤠 @acoolins24 There’s several people that really opened my eyes to this era of Japanese music and Takahashi was one of the main ones.



RIP Yukihiro Takahashi - one of the best drummers, singers, and songwriters There’s several people that really opened my eyes to this era of Japanese music and Takahashi was one of the main ones.RIP Yukihiro Takahashi - one of the best drummers, singers, and songwriters https://t.co/qw2KI4r6P1

SPARKS @sparksofficial Saddened to hear about the passing of Yukihiro Takahashi of Yellow Magic Orchestra and beyond. It was an honor to cross paths on occasion throughout the years. Saddened to hear about the passing of Yukihiro Takahashi of Yellow Magic Orchestra and beyond. It was an honor to cross paths on occasion throughout the years. https://t.co/J2uLJwnmoo

Orbital @orbitalband



Paul Hartnoll "Yellow Magic Orchestra are up there with the greatest of the pop electronic bands that help define the sound of ORBITAL"



@ryuichisakamoto @ymo

#electronicmusic #electronicpop #ymo #ORBITAL



youtu.be/eJLcutqHN7g RIP : Yukihiro Takahashi (1952 - 2023)Paul Hartnoll "Yellow Magic Orchestra are up there with the greatest of the pop electronic bands that help define the sound of ORBITAL" RIP : Yukihiro Takahashi (1952 - 2023)Paul Hartnoll "Yellow Magic Orchestra are up there with the greatest of the pop electronic bands that help define the sound of ORBITAL"@ryuichisakamoto @ymo#electronicmusic #electronicpop #ymo #ORBITALyoutu.be/eJLcutqHN7g

Healing Potpourri @healinpotpourri RIP Yukihiro Takahashi, drummer of Yellow Magic Orchestra who had an amazing solo career as well, i’ll be listening to this one today RIP Yukihiro Takahashi, drummer of Yellow Magic Orchestra who had an amazing solo career as well, i’ll be listening to this one today 💔 RIP Yukihiro Takahashi, drummer of Yellow Magic Orchestra who had an amazing solo career as well, i’ll be listening to this one today https://t.co/C9JPKFPEIT

Takahashi worked on 23 solo albums

Yellow Magic Orchestra rose to prominence with their album Yellow Magic Orchestra, a well-known example of the synthpop genre that incorporates computer technology, synthesizers, and video game sounds.

The album's prominence is demonstrated by the fact that it entered both the Billboard 200 and Billboard R&B Albums charts.

In 2020, Yukihiro Takahashi told Dublab:

“I never imagined that music from the ‘70s in Japan and city pop, which I have very little connection to, would get popular in the U.S. I also feel that it’s a little strange that my music and music from [others like] Akiko Yano and Haruomi Hosono is all being categorized as city pop.”

He further added, noting:

“In the ‘70s, Japanese musicians were being influenced by fusion and pop from the west. Japanese musicians are generally very technical, and though they try to imitate western music, it always ended up sounding very Japanese, including the vocals. The people from the west now listening to those records, probably find a kitsch appeal in them.”

Yukihiro Takahashi released 7 albums with Yellow Music Orchestra and 23 original albums as a solo artist. His most recent work was 2013’s Life Anew.

Apart from his solo career, Takahashi also played in The Beatniks with Keiichi Suzuki, Sketch Show with Hosono, and Pupa with Tomoyo Harada and Hiroshi Takano, among others.

