Zac Efron's The Iron Claw: Full cast and characters list

The Iron Claw is shaping up to be a thrilling, star-studded wrestling drama that aims to capture the essence of the iconic Von Erich family and their place in the world of professional wrestling. Starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, Stanley Simons, Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Holt McCallany, the Sean Durkin-directed sports biopic will be produced and distributed by A24.

With a talented cast, the movie has been generating quite the buzz not only among regular movie-goers but among wrestling fans as well. The storyline is based on a true story, as per the official synopsis by A24:

"The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports."

The Iron Claw will be released on December 22, 2023, and has been produced by Tessa Ross, Derrin Schlesinger, Juliette Howell, and Angus Lamont.

The Iron Claw cast and characters explored

1) Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich

Zac Efron takes on the role of Kevin Von Erich, one of the legendary Von Erich brothers and the only surviving member of the family. Efron has travelled far off from his High School Musical days as he has undergone a full physical transformation over time, especially and separately for this role.

He worked through roles such as Logan Thibault in The Lucky One, Jason Kelly in Dirty Grandpa and Matt Brody in Baywatch and then graduated to more serious roles such as Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Efron landed himself a Daytime Emmy Award for hosting the Netflix web documentary, Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

2) Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich

Jeremy Allen White portrays Kerry Von Erich, another iconic member of the famed wrestling family in The Iron Claw. The 32-year-old actor from New York City shot to prominence with his role as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in Hulu's The Bear - the role that landed him a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Critics' Choice Television Award.

White has also appeared in Shameless as Phillip "Lip" Gallagher and in Movie 43 as Kevin Miller.

3) Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich

Harris Dickinson steps into the shoes of David Von Erich, the third-oldest Von Erich. Dickinson starred as Frankie in the 2017 Eliza Hittman movie Beach Rats and won the London Film Critics Circle Awards for Young British/Irish Performer category.

He has additionally appeared in the Daisy Edgar Jones starrer Where the Crawdads Sing (2022) and is set to appear in Steve McQueen's upcoming film Blitz.

The Iron Claw cast and characters in supporting roles

The supporting roles of the Von Erich family in The Iron Claw will be filled by the following actors:

Maura Tierney (The Affair) as Doris Von Erich

Stanley Simons (Angelfish) as Mike Von Erich

Holt McCallany (Sully) as Fritz Von Erich

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (Impractical Jokers) as Lance Von Erich

In addition, Lily James from the fame of Baby Driver will be playing Pam Adkisson and will be joined by Aaron Dean Eisenberg (Joe Pickett) as Ric Flair, Kevin Anton (Dead Ringers) as Harley Race, and Cazzey Louis Cereghino (Lethal Weapon) as Bruiser Brody.

Professional wrestlers Brady Pierce, Chavo Guerrero Jr. and Ryan Nemeth will be playing Michael Hayes, The Sheik and Gino Hernandez respectively with The Iron Claw being their first film project ever.