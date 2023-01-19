Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Netflix release date out

Out of all the new films announced by Netflix in its recent catalog, few have drawn attention in the same capacity as Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon. The upcoming epic space opera film has long been in discussion among fans of the director, whose Man of Steel series was recently canceled by DC as they planned to move ahead in another direction with the arrival of James Gunn.

The Rebel Moon trailer was released some time back, giving a glimpse into Zack Snyder's vision with a screenplay he co-wrote with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad. The film will star Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, Corey Stoll, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Cary Elwes, and Anthony Hopkins, among many others.

Zack Snyder’s Rebel moon @ZacksRebelMoon



Rebel Moon is a major callback to the very creation of Star Wars. George Lucas originally planned to make a Flash Gordon movie, but when he couldn't get the rights, he instead created Star Wars. Zack Snyder is walking in the footsteps of Star Wars creator George Lucas.Rebel Moon is a major callback to the very creation of Star Wars. George Lucas originally planned to make a Flash Gordon movie, but when he couldn't get the rights, he instead created Star Wars. #RebelMoon Zack Snyder is walking in the footsteps of Star Wars creator George Lucas.Rebel Moon is a major callback to the very creation of Star Wars. George Lucas originally planned to make a Flash Gordon movie, but when he couldn't get the rights, he instead created Star Wars.#RebelMoon https://t.co/Q4G28b4fHP

According to multiple sources, Netflix recently announced the release date of Rebel Moon, which is set to premiere on December 22, 2023, with a limited theatrical release being planned in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon is set to arrive on Netflix in December

Though it is one of the last films to be on Netflix's list of upcoming films for 2023, it is still considered one of the most-anticipated ones from the list that contains other probable blockbusters, such as Chris Evans' Extraction 2.

While the trailer that has now been released is sufficient, a longer and more detailed trailer is expected sometime in mid-2023. The premise for Rebel Moon, as released by the production company, reads:

"A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. The desperate civilians dispatch Kora, a young woman who has a mysterious past to seek out warriors from nearby planets to help them challenge the regent."

Zack Snyder is no stranger to larger-than-life dramas with elaborate settings and mise-en-scene, and the upcoming film could be one of the films that solidifies his legacy. Moreover, the Snyder-directed movie is reportedly inspired by the mega space opera franchise Star Wars and the works of the renowned Japanese director Akira Kurosawa.

The filming began nearly two years ago in California. However, there are still many details that viewers are yet to find out about the highly anticipated film. According to Kira Goldberg and Ori Marmur, the Zack Snyder film will be split into two movies. In an interview with Variety, Marmur said:

"As you know, he’s spent so much time working on other people’s IP at other studios. We worked with him on Army of the Dead and we did things that others couldn’t do. We made a film and then a prequel and launched a live experience,..."

He further continued:

"With Rebel Moon, he wanted to push the envelope again. When we saw how big the world he created was, we thought it would be better served as two pieces versus one film. It’s the kind of story that can continue to grow. He thinks of it as his take on making something like Star Wars."

Netflix also revealed several other titles along with Rebel Moon in its movie catalog announcement for 2023. These include Dog Gone, Yeon Sang-ho's Jung_E, You People by Kenya Barris, Luther: The Fallen Sun by Jamie Payne, and Jeremy Garelick-directed Murder Mystery 2.

Poll : 0 votes