Zavvi X Jurassic Park merch drop: Where to buy, price, and more about the fun collab

Planet Pop Culture e-commerce store Zavvi has partnered with art illustrator Luke Preece for a capsule merch in collaboration with the Jurassic Park franchise. The brand humorously defined its latest collaboration as 'an adventure 65 million years in the making' merch.

The Zavvi x Jurassic Park collection dropped on the official e-commerce store of Zavvi on April 26, 2022. The collection features graphic tees, hand-designed clothing, denim jackets, sweatshirts, skateboard decks, Giclee art, Akedo trainers, and more.

More about the recently launched Zavvi X Luke Preece x Jurassic Park merch

Zavvi X Luke Preece x Jurassic Park merch (Image via Zavvi)

The newest collection by Zavvi is designed by Preece, around the original Jurassic Park movie and terrifying raptors. The iconic suspenseful kitchen scene from the original movie, where Lex and Tim are being hunted by scary and vicious dinosaurs, is graphically represented on a tee.

Zavvi's official site gives an introduction to the collaborative merch:

"Luke Preece is a UK-based illustrator. His work combines the visceral power of Heavy Metal iconography and the intricacy of 70s/80s science fiction, presented with a clear, compositionally-led design aesthetic."

The full apparel collection includes:

An Adventure 65 Million Years In The Making Unisex T-Shirt in Cream color for $19.99 in sizes XS to XXL An Adventure 65 Million Years In The Making Unisex Sweatshirt in black color can be availed for $29.99. An Adventure 65 Million Years In The Making Unisex Denim Jacket in black color can be availed for $63.99. An Adventure 65 Million Years In The Making Kids' Sweatshirt can be availed in black color for $24.99 in sizes 3 to 12-year old. An Adventure 65 Million Years In The Making Kid's T-Shirt can be availed in cream color for $17.99. Akedo x Luke Preece All Black Signature High Top can be availed in sizes Uk 3 to Uk 12 for $69.99. Akedo x Luke Preece Kids' Black Signature High Top can be availed for $49.99 in sizes Uk 1 to Uk 12.

The Akedo high-tops footwear includes a special quote printed on the insoles of the shoe, which reads, “An adventure 65 million years in in the making…”

The collection also includes Preece's original velociraptor illustration in orange and blue versions, which is accompanied by a Jurassic Park logo. Along with apparel and footwear lines, the collection offers A3 printed Luke Preece x Jurassic Park Giclee Art Print for $25.99.

The most exclusive item from the collection is 'An Adventure 65 Million Years In The Making- DUST! Skateboard Deck' which is limited to 240 pieces only. The skateboard deck can be availed for $89.99.

The collection is exclusively available on the official Zavvi webstore.

