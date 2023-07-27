Zoey 101 cast: Where are the actors now?

Dan Schneider's Zoey 101 was one of the most popular comedy-drama TV series of the mid-2000s. It aired from January 9, 2005, to May 2, 2008, and consisted of four seasons. There were 61 episodes in total, with each having a run time of 23 to 25 minutes.

Zoey 101 followed the lives of siblings Zoey Brooks and Dustin Brooks, who attend a fictional boarding school called Pacific Coast Academy, Southern California, and have the time of their lives with their friends. Paramount+ will soon release a film reboot of the show, titled Zoey 102, on Thursday, July 27.

Zoey 101 cast: Where are they and what are they doing in 2023?

1) Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears, who played the show's lead Zoey Brooks, is currently aged 32. She has always been surrounded by stardom given she is the younger sister of iconic pop star Britney Spears. Jamie was in her teens when the original show was on air.

In 2014, she released an EP titled The Journey. After taking a lengthy break from action, she was then cast in the Netflix show, Sweet Magnolias. In 2022, she released an autobiography titled Things I Should Have Said, which described her complicated relationship with her elder sister. She is currently married to Jamie Watson. The actress revealed in a previous interview that she has kept in touch with the cast of the Nickelodeon show.

2) Paul Butcher

Paul Butcher played Dustin Brooks, Zoey's younger brother on the show. The two actors had brilliant chemistry and were even praised by both fans and critics. Butcher has confirmed that he will reprise his role in Zoey 102.

After the Nickelodeon show ended, he starred in films like King of the Hill, Destiny 7, and Avatar: The Last Airbender. He even has dabbled a career in music, with the most recent song called Horses. Butcher is currently aged 29.

3) Sean Flynn

Chase Matthews was played by Sean Flynn. Currently 30, the actor starred in shows like Hatfields and McCoys: Bad Blood, The Last of Robin Hood, and Return of the Killer Shrews.

Flynn recently began trying his hand at production. He works with a production company named Donatello Arm. In March 2022, he married his longtime girlfriend, Lyndsey Monconduit. Sean's character in the Nickelodeon show was that of Zoey's male best friend. In fact, he was secretly in love with Zoey.

Zoey 101 synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Zoey 101 reads as:

"Teenager Zoey settles in at her new boarding school in Malibu and makes a wide range of new friends. The Pacific Coast Academy used to be a boys-only school, and since the girls have arrived so has the romance. Zoey and roommates find their way together facing teen topics from a light-hearted perspective."

The show starred Jamie Lynn Spears, Paul Butcher, Sean Flynn, Kristin Herrera, Christopher Massey, Alexa Nikolas, Erin Sanders, Matthew Underwood, Victoria Justice, and Austin Butler in key roles.

Executive producers of the show were Dan Schneider, Bill O'Dowd, Jan Korbelin, Jörg Westerkamp, and George Doty IV.

Zoey 101's film reboot, titled Zoey 102, will be released on Thursday, July 27, on Paramount+. It is directed by Nancy Hower and produced by AwesomenessTV and Nickelodeon Movies.