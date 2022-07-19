Five former super middleweight champions who could've beaten Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez is the current undisputed super middleweight champion. The Mexican superstar holds all major world titles at 168 pounds and remains undefeated in the weightclass.

Coming off an upset defeat against Dmitry Bivol at light heavyweight (175lbs), Alvarez will move back down to super-middleweight to battle arch-rival Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17th in a long-awaited trilogy bout. The two men fought twice at middleweight (160lbs) a few years ago, with the first bout being declared a draw, and the second being won by Alvarez.

It will be Golovkin's first time moving up in weight and many fans favor Canelo heading into the matchup. The 168-pound kingpin has looked stellar at 168 lbs and Gennadiy Golovkin is now 40 years old, while Alvarez is only 32. Whether 'Triple G' can turn back time and finally defeat his longtime nemesis remains to be seen.

The super-middleweight division, despite being relatively new, has seen many spectacular fighters and champions compete. Before Alvarez's showdown with Golovkin, let's take a look at five former champions who could've defeated the current undisputed super middleweight champion.

#5. Nigel Benn could have pulled Canelo Alvarez into a thrilling firefight

Nigel Benn is one of the best fighters to have come out of the United Kingdom. A two-weight world champion, the 'Dark Destroyer' cemented his legacy by carving out a ruthless streak at super middleweight during the 1990s.

A former WBC Champion at 168 pounds, Benn defended his title eight times. The Ilford-born boxer possessed a tenacious and hard-hitting fighting style that made him a nightmare to deal with.

Aside from his epic rivalry with fellow countryman Chris Eubank, the 'Dark Destroyer' became known for his victories over Mauro Galvano, Thulani Malinga, Henry Wharton, and Juan Carlos Gimenez. Benn was also tragically involved in an infamous bout with American knockout artist Gerald McClellan that saw the British fighter win after being knocked down twice.

Nigel Benn retired in 1996 with a record of 42-5-1, with 35 of his wins coming by way of knockout. The 'Dark Destroyer' was a boxer who packed dynamite in his gloves and enjoyed fighting on the front foot. He frequently showed the heart of a lion as well, having consistently walked through the fire to secure victory.

Had he fought Canelo Alvarez, Benn might have been at a disadvantage in terms of fundamental boxing ability. However, the former WBC Champion would have brought the fight to Canelo and forced the Mexican superstar to exert himself. One of the biggest criticisms held against Alvarez throughout his career has been his stamina, and if there is one fighter you don't want to be fatigued against, it's a prime Nigel Benn.

#4. Joe Calzaghe's activity might have been too much for Canelo Alvarez

Joe Calzaghe, 'The Italian Dragon', spent the majority of his career competing at super middleweight and defended his WBO championship 21 times, eventually retiring with an undefeated record of 46-0.

While criticized by many pundits and fans for weak opposition early in his career and for fighting primarily in the United Kingdom, the Welsh boxer proved himself to be one of the greatest super middleweights of all time as his career came to a close.

During his 15-year-long career, 'The Pride of Wales' defeated the likes of Chris Eubank, Robin Reid, Charles Brewer, Jeff Lacy, Sakio Bika, and Mikkel Kessler.

Calzaghe was known for his tremendous volume and fast hands. 'The Italian Dragon' possessed unworldly stamina and rarely showed any signs of fatigue. He won his fights by overwhelming his opponents with constant pressure.

A six-foot-tall southpaw with a 73-inch reach who enjoyed drowning his foes with sheer activity is a tough foe for anybody to deal with. Had Canelo Alvarez battled a prime Calzaghe, he would've been forced to contend with one of the most awkward boxers in the history of British boxing.

#3. James Toney might have been too slick for Canelo Alvarez

James Toney's career is one of the most curious cases seen in modern-day boxing. Starting his career as a middleweight, 'Lights Out' went on to compete as a light heavyweight, cruiserweight, and even a heavyweight.

In 1993-1994, however, Toney competed as a super middleweight and managed to win the IBF Title during this timeframe. As a 168-pounder, 'Lights Out' was able to defeat Iran Barkley, Tony Thornton, Tim Littles, and Charles Williams before suffering his first professional defeat to the great Roy Jones Jr.

Toney, like Floyd Mayweather, wielded the now famous shoulder roll defense and proved to be a hard fighter to hit cleanly. 'Lights Out' showed incredibly slick upper body movement in his prime and also possessed knockout power.

A mean counter-puncher with a 74-inch reach who could stand right in front of you and make you miss and pay would have been a terrible matchup for Canelo Alvarez. The current undisputed super middleweight champion has had difficulties with defensive-minded counterpunchers in the past. His first professional defeat of course came at the hands of Floyd 'Money' Mayweather. In 2014, he scored a split decision victory against the elusive Erislandy Lara, a fight many believe Alvarez lost.

Against a prime Toney, Alvarez would have struggled to land his power punches, which could have resulted in the same frustration he faced in his fights against Mayweather and Lara. All in all, a bout with 'Lights Out' would have been a tough night at the office for Canelo.

#2. Roy Jones Jr. in his prime was an absolute beast and would've been too much for Canelo Alvarez

Prime Roy Jones Jr. is arguably the greatest boxer to have ever lived. A four-weight champion, 'Captain Hook' won world titles at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and even heavyweight.

During his legendary run in the 1990s and early 2000s, Jones looked unstoppable in the ring. His explosive hand speed, his spectacular knockout power, and his cat-like reflexes seemed to be superhuman abilities ripped straight out of a comic book.

From 1994 to 1996, Jones competed at super middleweight. At 168 lbs, the Pensacola-born boxer was a force of nature. He beat the likes of James Toney, Vinny Pazienza, Tony Thornton, and Eric Lucas.

Canelo Alvarez has never encountered a fighter with Jones' athleticism. Against a prime Roy Jones Jr., Alvarez would have been forced to contend with an explosive puncher who possessed blinding hand speed and swift feet.

The current super middleweight kingpin, while equipped with fast hands of his own, would not have been able to compete in the speed department against Roy Jones Jr. He would also not have been able to match Jones' footwork and precision. Fighting a prime Roy Jones Jr. is an almost impossible task for any boxer, even for an amazing fighter like Canelo Alvarez.

#1. Andre Ward is the immortal emperor of 168 pounds, and even Canelo Alvarez would not have been able to defeat him

Andre Ward is arguably the greatest super middleweight of all time. Before moving up in weight and defeating light heavyweight monster Sergey Kovalev, Ward won multiple world titles at 168 lbs and beat the likes of Mikkel Kessler, Arthur Abraham, Chad Dawson, Sakio Bika, and Carl Froch.

Ward's greatest strength was his mastery of the sweet science. 'Son of God' possessed a well-rounded skill set that allowed him to excel both as an amateur and professional.

An Olympic Gold Medallist, Ward did whatever it took to win. He could brawl on the inside, keep his opponents at bay with stiff jabs from a distance, attack the body or, if needed, rely on his counter-punching ability.

'S.O.G' was the textbook definition of a complete fighter. No matter which opponent or what style was in front of him, Andre Ward was always able to adapt. In 2017, Ward retired with a perfect 32-0 record and no fighter at 168 pounds ever came close to defeating 'S.O.G'.

Had Canelo Alvarez stepped into the ring with a prime Andre Ward, he would have been forced to battle someone with a sharper in-ring IQ, a stiffer jab, and superior footwork. As tremendous of a fighter as Canelo Alvarez is, it's hard to even imagine him having an easy night against an all-time great like Andre Ward.

