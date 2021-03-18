"Boxing is no joke" - Canelo Alvarez on YouTubers like Jake Paul venturing into professional boxing

Canelo Alvarez is widely regarded as a great boxer by many fans and experts. The 30-year old has rarely ever expressed his opinions about the fight game on a public forum, but recently on the 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson' podcast, Canelo was seen chatting with former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo, Eddy Reynoso and boxing legend Mike Tyson. During the interview, Alvarez explained his thoughts about the existing trend of celebrities venturing into boxing to make a quick buck.

"Anybody can do what they desire, but boxing is no joke. Nate Robinson had no need to be a professional boxer. They left him half dead after the Jake Paul fight."

YouTube sensation turned boxer Jake Paul has created a serious buzz in the boxing community ever since his vicious knockout victory over former American professional basketball player Nate Robinson. Fighting on the undercard of the highly-ancitipated exhibition between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., Paul raised eyebrows by securing a quick-fire finish against the 36-year old baller.

Paul is now slated to face former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion, Ben Askren, at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on 17th April 2021.

How good is Canelo Alvarez?

Canelo Alvarez has had a mighty impressive run in the squared-circle thus far. At just 30 years of age, the Mexican native has won world titles in four different weight classes, ranging from light middleweight to light heavyweight. Facing just one setback against the great Floyd Mayweather Jr., Alvarez has cemented his legacy as one of the most decorated boxers of the modern era.

Following his most-recent victory against Turkish boxer Avni Yildirim, Canelo Alvarez is now looking to defend his WBA, WBC and The Ring super middleweight titles against a tough and durable Billy Joe Saunders.

🇲🇽 Hoy nos convertimos en leyenda. Somos 4 veces campeones mundiales.



🇺🇸 Today we became legends. We are 4 times world champions. 🏆🏆🏆🏆 #TeamCanelo pic.twitter.com/x0lAgckL6K — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 3, 2019

Ever since the mega pay-per-view showdown between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor, celebrities and athletes from various disciplines seem to be weighing their options. But according to most professionals in the fight business, drawing a clear distinction between athletes and celebrities is paramount.

