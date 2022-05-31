"What was the point of coming?" - Devin Haney reacts to George Kambosos Jr. not bringing titles to press conference

Devin Haney was outraged at George Kambosos Jr. at their press conference yesterday.

The two lightweight champions are set to clash in a massive unification bout on Saturday night. Haney looks to defend his WBC gold, while Kambosos Jr. attempts to make his first defense of the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring Lightweight Championships.

Their first press conference was filled with insults from each side. However, one hilarious moment came from the trash talk. The first press conference yesterday had only one title on display: Haney's WBC Championship. Kambosos Jr. decided not to bring his belts to the presser.

The lack of belts is a bit surprising, given the fact that the entire fight is built around the unifcation aspect. Despite that, Kambosos Jr. decided against bringing his championships in front of the camera. The lack of titles noticeably upset Haney, as he went on to state:

"What was the point of even coming if you didn't bring the belts. Aren't we fighting for the belts? Didn't the government put up the money for all the belts and didn't the media come out because this is an undisputed fight between two champions. Why wouldn't you bring the belts?"

Watch Devin Haney question George Kambosos Jr. below:

George Kambosos Jr. accuses Devin Haney of being an informant

Not to be outdone in the trash talk, George Kambosos Jr. levied an interesting accusation at Devin Haney during their press conference.

Kambosos Jr. captured his lightweight titles with his hard-fought split-decision victory over Teofimo Lopez last year. At a press conference for his fight against Haney, the champion revealed that his rival had been telling him about 'The Takeover's troubles before their fight last year.

Despite getting assistance from Haney, it doesn't seem that Kambosos Jr. wanted or appreciated the help. According to 'Ferocious', the American fighter was messaging him about Lopez's family drama and troubles with his wife.

Discussing how Haney used to text him about Lopez's problems. Kambosos Jr. said:

"This guy [Haney] is an informant. This guy is a rat. Teofimo Lopez's fight against a foreigner [points to himself], he [Haney] was messaging me. He was telling me all the details, every bit. Teo at the hookah lounge, Teo having problems with his wife. This is a rat. This is an informant."

