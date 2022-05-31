Ryan Garcia explains what went wrong for Rolando Romero against Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia broke down what went wrong for his former sparring partner Rolando Romero in his fight against Gervonta Davis over the weekend.

Fireworks were expected in the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Title bout between Romero and Davis. Interestingly, the pair engaged in a tactical affair early on, with Romero coming out trying to establish the jab.

However, everything changed in the sixth round when 'Tank' landed a devastating counter-straight left hand that knocked Romero down. 'Rolly' got back up on his feet but the referee stopped the contest and declared Davis the winner via technical knockout.

‘KingRy’, who watched the fight at the Barclays Center in New York, spoke with FightHype.com and shared his thoughts about the recently-concluded fight:

“Rolly was controlling the distance. He f***ing cracking him with some good shots. He just got greedy. That’s it. He just got greedy, that’s all it was.”

Watch Ryan Garcia’s full interview:

Ryan Garcia calls out Gervonta Davis

After the fight, Ryan Garcia wasted no time in calling out Gervonta Davis for a showdown.

In a tweet, the 23-year-old said he wants to get his hands on Davis in December:

“Let me handle business July 16th. I’m going to get Tank, he was screaming the whole fight I’m next so let it be.. December let’s get it”

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia Let me handle business July 16th I’m going to get tank, he was screaming the whole fight I’m next so let it be.. December let’s get it #TankRolly Let me handle business July 16th I’m going to get tank, he was screaming the whole fight I’m next so let it be.. December let’s get it #TankRolly

Garcia is reportedly set to fight Javier Fortuna on July 16.

The California-born fighter returned to the squared circle earlier this year after a 15-month lay-off, beating Emmanuel Tagoe via unanimous decision. He currently holds a record of 22-0 including 18 knockouts.

He has been linked for a match with Davis before, with the two fighters verbally agreeing to face one another in 2021.

However, a possible showdown between the two explosive lightweights seems farfetched for now as they are currently tied with rival promoters and broadcasters.

Garcia is contractually tied to Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, which has an exclusive deal with streaming service DAZN.

Meanwhile, Davis stated in several pre-fight interviews that he's leaving Mayweather Promotions, but intends to stay with adviser Al Haymon and Premier Boxing Champions. PBC has an exclusive content deal with both Showtime and Fox Sports.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far