A look back at Michael J. White as Mike Tyson in the 1995 film ahead of Trevante Rhode's impression 

Mike Tyson is undoubtedly one of the most famous boxers ever. His unprecedented success inside the squared circle and his bombastic personality have always attracted eye balls.

So it comes as no surprise that his life story has been well documented on the big screen as well. The upcoming Hulu series "Mike" will showcase Tyson's lifestory - from his rise to his downfall.

Tyson's role will be played by American actor Trevante Rhodes in the upcoming US TV series. However, this is not the first time 'Iron Mike' has been emulated on the big screen. Back in 1995, actor Michael J. White played the former heavyweight champion in a movie titled "Tyson."

Watch Michael J. White as Mike Tyson below:

The movie depicted the struggles and triumphs of Mike Tyson from a very early age, his rise through the ranks and ultimately his conviction for sexual assault. "Tyson" was well received by fans and critics and currently has a rating of 6.2 on the online database IMDb.

In his prime, Tyson was one of those larger-than-life personalities who shape the culture they're part of.

Mike Tyson opens up on his Islamic lifestyle

'Kid Dynamite' converted to Islam while serving his sentence in prison in 1992. However, his devotion as a Muslim has been questioned on many occasions because of his lifestyle.

During an appearance on the Full Send podcast, Tyson talked about his religious beliefs. He said:

"I have the characteristics of many religions, but I am a Muslim. I love God. I pray more than I can. My faith in God... When I die, I will die a Muslim. This is me as a person. God protects me, he comes to me in all possible aspects."

Upon being questioned if he follows the Islamic traditions and customs, 'Iron Mike' stated:

"Yes, but I'm one of those lazy Muslims who constantly postpones everything, all my rituals because I'm constantly at work. I am a bee that cannot stop. I don't work for money anymore, but I can't stop. I want to be with my family, do some of my work until I go somewhere again. Life flies fast, I will soon be left with only pictures."

Watch the full episode below:

