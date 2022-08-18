"All fans eagerly await his first fight back" - Bob Arum is excited to see Vasyl Lomachenko back in action

Vasyl Lomachenko's promoter, Bob Arum, is excited to see him back in action.

'Loma' has been out of action since his unanimous decision victory over Richard Commey in December 2021. Following the victory, the former lightweight champion aimed to fight then-titleholder George Kambosos Jr.

However, the 34-year-old had his life turned upside down when his home country of Ukraine was invaded by Russia. Instead of fighting for gold, Lomachenko decided to travel home and enlist in the military alongside friend Oleksandr Usyk.

'The Cat' was removed from military service a month later to prepare for a rematch with Anthony Joshua. However, Lomachenko has been serving in the armed forces since February. He was recently granted clearance to leave and focus on his boxing career.

The former lightweight champion recently traveled to the United States to begin preparing and focus on his return to the ring. Now, Lomachenko's promoter, Bob Arum, has reacted to the news of the end of his fighter's military service on Twitter.

The 90-year-old has promoted Lomachenko for years now and has a close relationship with him. He's also publicly discussed how much the war was weighing on him, as he was worried about the former lightweight champion.

Arum reacted to the news on Twitter and stated it was great to see 'Loma' resume his boxing career. The head of Top Rank also said that all fans are excited to return to the ring.

See Bob Arum's tweet below:

Bob Arum @BobArum It’s truly great to see the wonderful Vasiliy Lomachenko back in the United States ready to resume his boxing career. All fans eagerly await his first fight back. It’s truly great to see the wonderful Vasiliy Lomachenko back in the United States ready to resume his boxing career. All fans eagerly await his first fight back.

Who is Vasyl Lomachenko fighting next?

Vasyl Lomachenko has wasted no time getting his comeback fight booked, as he's set to face Jamaine Ortiz in October.

The bout was officially confirmed by Top Rank earlier today. While the card doesn't currently have a location, it's expected to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, and air live on ESPN.

As far as Lomachenko's opponent goes, he's one of the brightest prospects at lightweight. He's fresh off a win over former titleholder Jamel Herring by unanimous decision in May. The victory was the biggest of his career to date.

While the 26-year-old is a bright prospect, he's already a solid underdog to 'Loma'. Top Rank also seems to believe the Ukrainian will get through the matchup as well. They're reportedly working on securing Lomachenko a clash with Devin Haney next year.

However, before he can fight for gold, he'll have to defeat Jamaine Ortiz in October.

It's reported that Loma has agreed a return vs Jamaine Ortiz, targeted for late October. [According to Vasyl Lomachenko has now left Ukraine and arrived in the US as he's targeting the Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr II winner: "I need this fight, undisputed."It's reported that Loma has agreed a return vs Jamaine Ortiz, targeted for late October. [According to @MikeCoppinger Vasyl Lomachenko has now left Ukraine and arrived in the US as he's targeting the Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr II winner: "I need this fight, undisputed."It's reported that Loma has agreed a return vs Jamaine Ortiz, targeted for late October. [According to @MikeCoppinger]

