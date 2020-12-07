Boxing legend George Foreman wants to train Nate Robinson for Jake Paul rematch

Boxing legend George Foreman has asserted that he’d be willing to train Nate Robinson for the latter’s rematch against Jake Paul.

George Foreman believes that Jake Paul had too much talent for Nate Robinson. Foreman added, however, that he could help Robinson improve and put on a better performance in the rematch against Paul.

Jake Paul delivered a spectacular KO of former NBA star Nate Robinson

YouTube megastar Jake Paul made his professional boxing debut in January of this year, besting AnEsonGib via first-round TKO.

Following this, Paul faced former NBA star Nate Robinson in the co-headlining fight of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition boxing event.

Paul dominated the fight, knocking Robinson down multiple times, before knocking him out cold in round two of their fight.

Jake Paul’s KO of Nate Robinson was so very vicious that it sent the latter face-first onto the mat and kept him unconscious for a while.

Ever since being knocked out by Paul, Robinson has been the recipient of harsh criticism from many in the combat sports community as well as from people outside the combat sports community.

On one hand, Robinson has been trolled with memes and jokes for losing in brutal fashion to Paul. On the other hand, Robinson has received a considerable amount of support for taking the risk of stepping into the professional boxing ring.

George Foreman praises Jake Paul and offers to train Nate Robinson

Speaking to TMZ Sports, one of the greatest heavyweights to ever compete in the sport of professional boxing, George Foreman, weighed in on the Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson matchup.

George Foreman lightheartedly stated that Jake Paul shocked everyone. Foreman jested that while Paul is a person who lives on the internet, that’s not the case anymore.

Additionally, George Foreman suggested that he was indeed impressed by Jake Paul’s performance. Foreman also offered to train Nate Robinson for a potential rematch against Jake Paul.

George Foreman added that even if Robinson chooses not to box again, he should try to end his boxing career on a more positive note rather than simply going away after the brutal loss to Jake Paul. ‘Big’ George stated –

“Yeah, he (Jake Paul) had too much talent for Nate Robinson. You know I’d like to get Nate down here and train him for a few weeks and get a rematch. And you know what, people would buy it. Nate’s a basketball player. He just didn’t know what he was doing. I don’t know who put him in there just charging like that, reminding me of me in Africa.” George Foreman noted, alluding to the time he charged recklessly at and lost to Muhammad Ali in their legendary fight that took place in Kinshasa, Zaire, back in 1974.

“I can turn him (Nate Robinson) into a five-six round fighter in no time flat. Make him do what I say do. And he could give his best showing. He may not want to box again, but I wouldn’t want him to leave without doing a better show than he put on. You don’t wanna go on like that.” George Foreman said on the topic of potentially helping Nate Robinson perform better against Jake Paul in the rematch.

Furthermore, when asked by the interviewer whether he can help Robinson actually defeat Paul in the rematch, George Foreman stated –

“I can. I can. Because what he did is he threw his energy away. And this guy had some muscles on him. This guy (Jake Paul) has been in the gym, he knew what he was doing; and with that overhand right, he could’ve put me to sleep. I mean Nate, he needs another fight. But he needs to end it on a better note than that. No one can go out of boxing on that kind of show. He needs to try once more, and I can show him a few little tricks. Before you know it, he’d be proud of himself. Because it’s all about children now, you know. Like (Mike) Tyson’s kids, they’re going to see the dad that they know exists now. If you wanna leave out, let them see that.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

The Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition boxing match headlined the event and was declared a draw after eight hard rounds of boxing.

The vast majority of combat sports fans and experts believe Mike Tyson won the fight, besides also praising both Tyson and the legendary RJJ for their performances at ages 54 and 51 respectively.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul has asserted that he aims to become the biggest star in professional boxing and fight progressively better opponents in the sport. Nate Robinson, on his part, has suggested that he will continue fighting despite his recent loss.

