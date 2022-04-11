"Put yourself first in this game" - Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s youngest protege on the advice he gave him

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has worked with a number of young prospects through his promotional team, Mayweather Promotions. His youngest protege is an 18-year-old professional boxer from Washington DC, Jalil Hackett.

Hackett credits his decision to sign with Mayweather Promotions to their approach to his well-being and career. According to an article in Insider, Mayweather told Hackett to take care of himself above all else:

"You've always got to put yourself first in this game. Prioritize your mental health."

Hackett currently has a record of 3-0 with two first-round knockouts under his belt. He was scheduled to fight Jose Belloso in Las Vegas, Nevada this month. Hackett is currently a favorite sparring partner of lightweight star Gervonta Davis.

Check out his first-round knockout of Latorie Woodberry here:

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and his proteges

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is one of the most well-known boxers of the modern era. He is particularly famous in the mainstream because of his highly-publicized retirement after an undefeated record of 49-0, and his comeback fight against Conor McGregor to edge the record up to 50-0.

Mayweather Jr. is a member of the Mayweather boxing dynasty, which includes his uncles Roger and Jeff Mayweather, as well as his father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., all of whom boxed professionally.

The Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas is the heart of the Mayweather Team. It is not open to the public and is known for training top level boxers. Mayweather Promotions was formed by Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2007 after Mayweather left Top Rank.

Mayweather Promotions currently represents boxers such as Gervonta Davis, Badou Jack, Rolando Romero, and Sharif Bogere. It previously represented boxers such as Jessie Vargas and Danny Gonzalez. Gonzalez was the victim of a homicide in 2020.

Floyd Mayweather's most famous protege right now is the undefeated Gervonta Davis. He has a record of 26-0 with 24 knockouts and is scheduled to fight Rolando 'Rolly' Romero in May. Prior to his last bout with Isaac Cruz, Davis was on a sixteen-fight knockout streak.

