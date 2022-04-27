"Shakur is a great fighter" - Canelo Alvarez talks Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez

Canelo Alvarez recently discussed the upcoming fight between Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez. The pair will face each other on April 30th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Valdez trains alongside Canelo under the guidance of Eddy Reynoso. The Mexican P4P Champion spoke about what he's expecting from the fight:

"No, it's gonna be a good fight, Shakur is a great fighter with a lot of skills. But Oscar is a great fighter too, he's so disciplined. He trains so hard, he have a lot of experience too. It's gonna be a good fight."

Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez are taking each other on in a unification bout in the super-featherweight division. Both fighters will be putting their unbeaten records on the line for a piece of history.

This is one of the toughest fights for the 23-year-old champion who dethroned the king of the division, Jamel Herring.

Canelo Alvarez is extremely confident ahead of his match-up against Dmitry Bivol

The Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion of the world is set to take on Dmitry Bivol on May 7th. Ahead of their light-heavyweight clash, the Mexican P4P Champion is extremely confident and does not think anyone can beat him. Canelo appeared on the Boxing with Chris Mannix podcast to talk about his mindset ahead of his return to the light-heavyweight division:

“It’s boxing, but nobody can beat me right now. I feel in my prime, and no disrespect to other fighters. There’s some great fighters. But I feel in my prime. I feel strong. I feel in my best... Maybe [I have] more [motivation than 10 years ago]. Even more… I want to still be on this level to be the best fighter, so maybe I’m more motivated right now.”

Canelo Alvarez will look to add another title to his name in his return to the light-heavyweight division. He takes on an experienced champion in Dmitry Bivol who looks to beat the P4P Champion. There's a lot riding on this fight for Canelo. If he can get past Bivol, he will be able to schedule the long-awaited trilogy fight against Gennadiy Golovkin.

