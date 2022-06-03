Shakur Stevenson makes prediction for Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr.

Devin Haney will stop George Kambosos Jr. on Saturday night, says Shakur Stevenson.

The two lightweights are set to face off on Saturday night at Marvel Stadium in Australia. The winner of the collision will be the first Undisputed Lightweight Champion since Pernell Whittaker in 1990. Kambosos Jr. will look to add Haney's WBC gold to his waist.

As of now, the bout is seen as a 50-50 matchup, with many fighters and fans believing that the championship fight can go either way. However, fans now know who Shakur Stevenson is rocking with this Saturday night. On Twitter, the 24-year-old gave his prediction for the fight.

Stevenson seems to believe that Haney has what it takes to become the undisputed lightweight champion. Furthermore, he also thinks that 'The Dream' will get a finish to earn the titles. On Twitter, Stevenson stated:

"I’m thinking Devin late late stoppage.. like 10-11th round feel like early he gone out box em then late he gone beat him up"

See Shakur Stevenson's tweet about Kambosos Jr./Haney below:

Devin Haney confident ahead of his fight with George Kambosos Jr.

Devin Haney is confident that he will emerge victorious against George Kambosos Jr.

Despite not having a lot of trash talk in the months leading up to the fight, Haney and Kambosos Jr. have been at each other's throats all fight week. Their first press conference saw them trade insults as the Australian did his best to shake the WBC champion.

However, Haney's confidence hasn't been fazed. In a recent interview with IFL TV, 'The Dream' stated that he's still confident heading into the fight with Kambosos Jr. Haney also noted that he's not going to be drawn into mind games like Teofimo Lopez.

Kambosos Jr. had a major rivalry with Lopez prior to their fight last November. The Australian ended up springing an upset via a split decision. Speaking about how he's mentally ready for his fight this weekend, Haney stated:

"I'm relaxed, I know that's what he wants to do. We've seen him run the same trick on Teo [Lopez], which worked on him but it's not gonna work on me. I'm mentally strong, I'm built for this, I'm prepared for this moment. By any means necessary, I will come out undisputed."

Watch Devin Haney's interview with IFL TV below:

