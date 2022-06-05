Devin Haney claps back at George Kambosos Jr. for missing weight initially

Devin Haney is questioning how George Kambsos Jr. made weight yesterday.

The two lightweight champions are set to clash tonight in a unification bout. The winner of the contest will be the first unified lightweight champion since Pernell Whittaker in 1990. However, one of the champions nearly lost their title on the scale.

At yesterday's weigh-ins, Haney made weight no problem. However, the same couldn't be said for 'The Emperor'. Kambosos Jr. missed weight on his first attempt, but was granted an additional two hours to cut weight. He then returned and made weight successfully on his second attempt.

Following the weight miss, Kambosos Jr. stated that he missed weight on purpose as a way to mislead Haney. While the lightweight champion has alleged that it was just a mind-game, a recent report from FightHubTV stated otherwise.

On Twitter, Fight Hub Marcos reported that Kambosos Jr. had to go back to the sauna to cut weight. He also stated that apparently that the Australian's team believes their hotel scale was slightly off, causing the initial weight miss. Haney has now responded to that report on Twitter.

The 23-year-old asked if Kambosos Jr. had just gone to the bathroom or had to workout. Following his miss, the Australian stated that he just had to go to the bathroom to make weight. Poking fun at those comments, Haney wrote on Twitter:

"I thought he “took a piss” or did he have to go workout…."

See Devin Haney's tweet about George Kambosos Jr.'s weight miss below:

Devin Haney @Realdevinhaney FIGHT HUB MARCOS @heyitsmarcosv Got an update on Kambosos. I was told he weighed 134.9 on the way to the weigh in. The team is saying the hotel scale was off. They are 100 percent sure he will make weight. He’s sweating it out right now. Will re-weigh in, in 15-20 mins from this tweet. Got an update on Kambosos. I was told he weighed 134.9 on the way to the weigh in. The team is saying the hotel scale was off. They are 100 percent sure he will make weight. He’s sweating it out right now. Will re-weigh in, in 15-20 mins from this tweet. I thought he “took a piss” or did he have to go workout…. 🧐 twitter.com/heyitsmarcosv/… I thought he “took a piss” or did he have to go workout…. 🧐 twitter.com/heyitsmarcosv/…

George Kambosos Jr. says he's doing well ahead of his fight with Devin Haney

Despite missing weight, George Kambosos Jr. has stated that he's well hydrated ahead of his showdown with Devin Haney.

While there's been speculation that the Australian was in bad shape due to the weight miss, he's stated that he's doing well. Interestingly, Kambosos Jr. responded to a tweet by Sergio Mora and confirmed that he's well hydrated ahead of the biggest fight of his life.

Kambosos Jr. put to bed any sort of speculation that he's not doing well. 'The Emperor' stated:

"Actually been eating and hydrated all week, far from bone dry brother. Had some fun with it, went and done a piss, watched my kids run around in the back and then came on stage 0.5 underhope your well and tuning in tomorrow."

Check out George Kambosos' tweet below:

George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr @georgekambosos ⚔️ 🏻 hope your well and tuning in tomorrow Sergio Mora @TheLatinSnake_ Biggest fight of Kambosos career & he misses the weight!! Only missing by .36 of a pound means he’s already bone dry & struggling. This will have a big impact on confidence tomorrow. Biggest fight of Kambosos career & he misses the weight!! Only missing by .36 of a pound means he’s already bone dry & struggling. This will have a big impact on confidence tomorrow. Actually been eating and hydrated all week, far from bone dry brother. Had some fun with it, went and done a piss, watched my kids run around in the back and then came on stage 0.5 under⚔️🏻 hope your well and tuning in tomorrow twitter.com/thelatinsnake_… Actually been eating and hydrated all week, far from bone dry brother. Had some fun with it, went and done a piss, watched my kids run around in the back and then came on stage 0.5 under 😉⚔️👊🏻 hope your well and tuning in tomorrow twitter.com/thelatinsnake_…

