"What do I need franchise for?" - Devin Haney will not accept the WBC Franchise Title if he beats George Kambosos Jr.

Devin Haney does not want the WBC Franchise Title. The belt has been the center of a huge debate in the boxing community. George Kambosos Jr. currently holds the WBC Franchise Title while Devin Haney holds the WBC Lightweight title. Since the Australian holds the franchise belt, 'Ferocious' himself, and many fans, believe it makes him the Undisputed Champion.

During an interview with 'The DAZN Boxing Show', Haney said he would not accept the franchise belt if he beat 'Ferocious':

"Nah, 'franchise' is not really my thing. I'm already the champion, what do I need 'franchise' for?"

Devin Haney has stated that he won't accept the WBC 'franchise' title if he beats George Kambosos Jr on June 4th

The Undisputed Champion moniker is given to a champion who holds all the major belts in the division. This means the boxer has to hold the WBC, WBO, WBA, and IBF titles in order to be named the Undisputed Champion. This is why many fans, boxers, and analysts alike do not accept 'Ferocious' as the Undisputed Champion.

Luckily for the fans, Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. will be fighting each other on June 4th at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. The winner of the fight will put an end to the confusion when is crowned Undisputed Lightweight Champion.

Shakur Stevenson praises Devin Haney for not accepting the WBC Franchise Title

Shakur Stevenson has praised the WBC Lightweight Champion for not accepting the WBC's franchise belt. Michael Benson tweeted out saying Haney would not accept the belt if he beat George Kambosos Jr. Stevenson replied to the tweet saying:

"True champion and Trend setter @Realdevinhaney"

Shakur Stevenson praised Haney as a "True champion and Trend setter"

Shakur Stevenson is currently preparing for a title unification fight against Oscar Valdez on April 30th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The 24-year-old will look to put on a dominant performance against what many believe is the toughest fight of his career so far. However, the Olympic silver medalist disagrees and seems to believe it will be the easiest fight of his career.

Time will tell if Stevenson can back up his trash-talk and defeat Valdez on April 30th.

