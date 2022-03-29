"DAZN were unable to reach a deal" - Eddie Hearn reveals what went wrong with Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr.

Eddie Hearn has revealed what went wrong with the deal between DAZN and Lou DiBella. DAZN and Lou DiBella were in talks for the broadcast rights to the fight between Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr.

In an interview on 'The DAZN Boxing Show' Hearn spoke about why DAZN was unable to agree to a deal with Kammbosos Jr.'s promoter Lou Di Bella:

"Yeah, I mean DAZN were unable to reach a deal with Lou DiBella, George Kambosos's promoter, to air the fight. It's really a question for them as well, I believe one of the issues was that the Australian rights weren't available for the fight either and that changed the structure of the deal quite a bit."

Take a look at the interview:

Eddie Hearn spoke about how it was more beneficial for Lou DiBella to make a deal with ESPN. The biggest problem was that the deal with Vasyl Lomachenko was almost done, so the contracts and the deals from that fight were still in place, but Lomachenko ended up being replaced by Haney. The Ukrainian had already agreed to all the terms that Kambosos Jr. set.

Since 'Ferocious' is the champion, he is the A-side and they get to make most of the decisions and set the conditions for the fight.

Eddie Hearn reacts to Devin Haney signing a deal with Bob Arum and Lou DiBella

The Matchroom Boxing Chairman is not exactly on the best of terms with Bob Arum at the moment. The pair have exchanged some fiery words in interviews and keep calling each other out. So when Bob Arum ended up signing one of Hearn's biggest fighters, fans expected Hearn to be salty. However, the British promoter has taken the news in his stride and believes 'The Dream' will work with him again.

In an interview with 'Boxing King Media', Hearn spoke about potentially losing Haney to Lou DiBella:

"So, yeah, maybe I should have him under contract but I believe in Devin Haney, I believe in his dad and I think they love working with us. We're honest, we treat them with respect, we pay them very well, and we have big plans for them. And we're the best at what we do, so if you go, you go and we shake hands and we 'Say, maybe you're not what I thought you were.'"

Take a look at the video:

It remains to be seen if Devin Haney ever comes back to work with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing after his stint with Lou DiBella and Bob Arum.

