Eddie Hearn believes Joe Cordina has the most chance of beating Shakur Stevenson

In an interview with Pro Boxing Fans, Eddie Hearn discussed what is next for Joe Cordina after his win over Kenichi Ogawa. When asked about the potential matchup with Shakur Stevenson, Hearn confirmed that at some point Cordina and Stevenson will need to meet in the ring:

"When you win a world title, you want to unify, you want to become undisputed, and to do that you're going to have to go through Shakur Stevenson."

Hearn went on to state that while Stevenson is a tough fighter, he has confidence in the Welsh boxer:

"I rank Shakur Stevenson as a pound-for-pound great fighter, but is there anyone in the division right now that you would give more chance of beating him than Joe Cordina? I don't think so."

Both Stevenson and Cordina will be looking for fights to unify their belts, so it is a natural matchup to be made. After Cordina's win over the weekend, Stevenson took to Twitter to congratulate him, and propose they meet in the ring next. It was received well by Cordina, who agreed they would be in talks after he takes a well-deserved break.

It seems very likely fight fans will get to see the two undefeated fighters meet in the ring soon.

See Shakur Stevenson's tweet here:

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Watch the clip with Eddie Hearn here:

Joe Cordina's knockout of Kenichi Ogawa

Coming into the match against Kenichi Ogawa, Joe Cordina was told to be wary of Ogawa's power. The Japanese fighter holds 26 wins with 18 of them coming by knockout.

However, the threat of a knockout did not worry Cordina. He used his timing and precise punching to land a stunning second round knockout of Ogawa to claim the IBF Super Featherweight Title in his hometown of Cardiff, Wales.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Cordina posted the knockout to his Instagram, and captioned it:

"All I've heard all week is people talking about Ogawa's power. Timing beats speed and precision beats power!!"

See the knockout here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far