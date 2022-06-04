"Can’t give him time to breathe" - Mike Tyson advises Stephen Fulton on how to tackle Shakur Stevenson

Mike Tyson would not mind watching super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton take on featherweight title holder Shakur Stevenson. A fight between the two young Americans would be a terrific contest for the fans.

Both Fulton and Stevenson are undefeated unified world champions, dominating every opponent they've come across in their respective weight classes.

Fulton has verbally agreed to face ‘Fearless’ somewhere down the line. On the latest episode of the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, the 27-year-old Philadelphian sat down for a chat with the legendary heavyweight. Tyson advised the super bantamweight star on how to approach a potential fight with Shakur Stevenson:

“Shakur sparred with Devin Haney, it was a good sparring. You gotta stay at him constantly, can’t give him time to breathe... The jab is the key, the jab is the best punch in boxing.”

Watch the full episode of the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast here:

Shakur Stevenson is fresh off a career-defining win over Oscar Valdez and currently owns the WBC and WBO 130lbs world titles. He doesn’t seem likely to drop down to super bantamweight anytime soon. The greater likelihood is that he'll move up a division, which means the window for a clash with Fulton is small.

Meanwhile, Fulton has a tough test ahead of him. He will defend his WBC and WBO 122lbs belts against Daniel Roman this weekend. If he wins, Fulton can move towards being an undisputed champion in his weight class or take his skills to another weight class. Mike Tyson, for one, appears interested in seeing ‘Cool Boy Steph’ move up.

Mike Tyson might be the biggest fight fan today

Tyson has previously pitched blockbuster fights on his podcast. He famously started FaceTime banter between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia a year ago. Although ‘Iron Mike' didn’t do anything like that with Fulton, he still enquired about the super bantamweight champion’s chances against other boxers.

Watch Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis argue on FaceTime on Tyson's podcast:

‘Cool Boy Steph' revealed that he has sparred with Gervonta Davis in the past. However, Fulton didn’t mention that it was a serious training session and didn’t cite any specifications about Davis' prowess. That fight could take place in the future as 'Tank' currently resides in the lightweight (130lbs) division.

All these plans would only have a chance of materializing if Stephen Fulton defends his titles on Saturday night and continues his win streak. There's a lot more the 20-0 boxer needs to do before considering fights against world champions of other weight classes.

