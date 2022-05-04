"Tactical weaknesses" - Eddy Reynoso reveals how he prepares game plans for Canelo Alvarez's opponents

Eddy Reynoso, long-time trainer of Canelo Alvarez, reveals in DAZN's Road to Greatness documentary about Alvarez how he creates game plans for his fighter.

Reynoso stated:

"I start to study the qualities of the opponent. What their strengths are, their tactical weaknesses. There are a lot of things you have to take into account before planning a good strategy for the fight."

Canelo Alvarez has made a name for himself as one of the best boxers in history. He stands among the greats of the sport, and much of that can be credited to his trainer, Eddy Reynoso.

Canelo's first fight with Gennadiy Golovkin ended in a draw, so Reynoso decided to completely change their strategy for the rematch. When preparing for his rematch with 'GGG', Eddy gameplanned:

"We needed 40 more punches, and in addition, be a little more aggressive and make Golovkin move back a little more because Golovkin isn't used to that."

His adjusted strategy proved successful as Canelo Alvarez walked away with a win.

The pair are now facing a potential dark horse in Dmitry Bivol, who Alvarez will be fighting Saturday. Fight fans will get to see Reynoso's strategy in action once the fighters make the walk to the ring.

Canelo recently posted a highlight clip of his training in preparation for his fight:

Check out the full video here:

Eddy Reynoso and Canelo Alvarez's history

Eddy Reynoso is a world-renowned boxing trainer who has worked with 35 world champions, including Julio Cesar Martinez, Zulina Munoz, Esmeralda Moreno, Jose Argumedo, and Canelo Alvarez. He is also known for training the very popular and wildly skilled Ryan Garcia.

Both from Guadalajara, Mexico, the pair have been working together since Alvarez went pro at 15. They were partnered when Canelo won his first world title in his defeat of Matthew Hatton, the brother of Ricky Hatton, another legend of the sport.

The pair often celebrate together after Canelo's victories.

