George Kambosos Jr. set for June 5th return bout in Australia

George Kambosos Jr. is reportedly set for his in-ring return. The WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring Lightweight Champion is supposedly set to make his comeback on June 5th.

There's been discussion of when 'The Emperor' will return to the ring ever since his last bout in November 2021. According to ESPN's Mike Coppinger, fans will soon get to see the Australian fight again. To top it off, he'll get to fight in his home country.

Coppinger reported that Kambosos Jr.'s return date is June 5th in Melbourne, Australia. The ESPN-broadcasted bout will be set at the massive Marvel Stadium, which can hold over 50,000 fans. As of now, the unfied lightweight champion's opponent has yet to be determined. Due to the time difference, the fight would technically be broadcasted June 4th in the United States.

As of now, the unfied lightweight champion's opponent has yet to be determined. However, there are currently two fighters in the running. WBC Lightweight Champion Devin Haney and former three-division titleholder Vasiliy Lomachenko are the two leading contenders to fight Kambosos Jr. next.

See Mike Coppinger's tweet about George Kambosos Jr.'s return to the ring below:

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger Sources: George Kambosos is slated to make first defense of undisputed lightweight championship on June 5 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. June 5 is a Sunday which allows for prime-time U.S., telecast on June 4. Fight expected against Vasiliy Lomachenko or Devin Haney Sources: George Kambosos is slated to make first defense of undisputed lightweight championship on June 5 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. June 5 is a Sunday which allows for prime-time U.S., telecast on June 4. Fight expected against Vasiliy Lomachenko or Devin Haney

George Kambosos Jr.'s last bout was his November 2021 upset victory over Teofimo Lopez

George Kambosos Jr.'s next fight will be his first defense of the lightweight titles he won in his most recent outing. His last bout was arguably the best fight of the year, as he took on Teofimo Lopez.

The Australian headed into the bout as a massive underdog. 'The Takeover' was viewed as one of the greatest young fighters in the sport, having captured the unified lightweight titles with a victory over Vasiliy Lomachenko the year prior.

After a series of delays, the two men finally met at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden in November 2021. Lopez learned early on that Kambosos Jr. wasn't going to roll over like many expected, as he got knocked down in the first round.

'The Emperor' continued to be one step ahead in the early rounds. However, 'The Takeover' was able to make a comeback, landing a knockdown and nearly finishing the fight in round ten. Kambosos Jr. earned praise for picking himself off the mat and then proceeded to win the rest of the round after rallying from the knockdown.

At the end of the twelve round contest, the Australian won the bout via split decision. While many thought he would rematch Lopez after his upset victory, it seems he could be set for a date with either Devin Haney or Vasiliy Lomachenko.

