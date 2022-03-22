"I respect your decision"- George Kambosos reacts to Vasyl Lomachenko continuing to fight for Ukraine

George Kambosos recently shared some thoughts on Vasyl Lomachenko's decision to remain in Ukraine amidst the war against Russia.

The highly anticipated Lightweight Championship bout is completely off the table now. It has been confirmed that Vasyl Lomachenko has opted to stay in Ukraine to defend his country. The lightweight kingpin reacted to it over Twitter where he suggested that he respects 'The Matrix's decision. In his tweet, the Australian also wished for the safety of Lomachenko.

Interestingly, the Australian also took shots at Devin Haney, who is likely his next opponent. Kambosos suggested that he'd "wipe the floor" with 'The Dream':

"@VasylLomachenko I respect your decision and I totally understand and I pray for you and your country please stay safe and once i wipe the floor with Devin, we will make this fight between two real champions. God bless."

Check out the Tweet below:

George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr @georgekambosos 🏻 please stay safe and once i wipe the floor with Devin, we will make this fight between two real champions. God bless @VasylLomachenko I respect your decision and I totally understand and I pray for you and your countryplease stay safe and once i wipe the floor with Devin, we will make this fight between two real champions. God bless @VasylLomachenko I respect your decision and I totally understand and I pray for you and your country 🙏🏻🇺🇦 please stay safe and once i wipe the floor with Devin, we will make this fight between two real champions. God bless

George Kambosos will reportedly take on Devin Haney on June 5th

The Australian has been keen on getting back in the boxing ring ever since, shocking the world after beating Teofimo Lopez. As the fight with Vasyl Lomachenko fell apart, many would've assumed that we'd have to wait a little longer to see him back in action.

However, that is not the case. It has been reported that Kambosos' team has already reached out to Devin Haney and his team, making an offer for the fight. Boxing journalist Michael Benson took to Twitter to reveal the same. He reported that the fight is being targeted for June 5th in Australia:

"George Kambosos Jr has confirmed reports that his team have now offered Devin Haney the undisputed lightweight title fight on June 5th in Australia as Vasyl Lomachenko has decided to stay in Ukraine and defend his country."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn George Kambosos Jr has confirmed reports that his team have now offered Devin Haney the undisputed lightweight title fight on June 5th in Australia as Vasyl Lomachenko has decided to stay in Ukraine and defend his country. George Kambosos Jr has confirmed reports that his team have now offered Devin Haney the undisputed lightweight title fight on June 5th in Australia as Vasyl Lomachenko has decided to stay in Ukraine and defend his country. ‼️ George Kambosos Jr has confirmed reports that his team have now offered Devin Haney the undisputed lightweight title fight on June 5th in Australia as Vasyl Lomachenko has decided to stay in Ukraine and defend his country. https://t.co/FrimNFDds7

George Kambosos vs. Devin Haney is undoubtedly one of the biggest fights in the lightweight division at the moment. It remains to be seen if Kambosos can successfully defend his lightweight crown if and when he takes on 'The Dream'.

Edited by John Cunningham