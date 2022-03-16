Efforts are being made to allow Vasyl Lomachenko to leave Ukraine so he can train for his fight against George Kambosos Jr.

Vasyl Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. may take place after all. Talks between the two parties had come to a standstill after 'Hi-Tech' decided to join the forces to defend Ukraine against Russia.

However, per Mike Coppinger via Twitter, sources report that efforts are being made to get Lomachenko permission to leave for training camp:

"Sources: Vasiliy Lomachenko agreed to a deal to fight George Kambosos, but he’s working security detail on the Ukraine border. Efforts being made to allow Loma to leave for training camp so undisputed title fight can proceed June 5 in Australia"

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger



"Sources: Vasiliy Lomachenko agreed to a deal to fight George Kambosos, but he's working security detail on the Ukraine border. Efforts being made to allow Loma to leave for training camp so undisputed title fight can proceed June 5 in Australia"

'Hi-Tech' has had only one thing on his mind ever since he lost is belts to Teofimo Lopez in October 2020. He wants another shot at the titles. After a number of impressive performances against Masayoshi Nakatani and Richard Commey, he has proved that he deserves another shot at the belts. However, Lomachenko had to return to Ukraine to help defend his country against Russian invasion.

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger Officials involved require that a Kambosos opponent be locked in by end of March to allow for the typical eight-week promotional push, sources said. If there's no clarity regarding Lomachenko's ability to leave Ukraine by next week, talks will intensify with Devin Haney.

Under martial law, all able-bodied citizens of Ukraine that are between the age of 18 and 60 are not allowed to leave the country. They must stay and fight against their Baltic neighbors.

So officials will now look to get permission to allow Lomachenko to leave the country so he can begin his training camp. If he is granted permission, it will be interesting to see how his countrymen react.

Bob Arum praises Vasyl Lomachenko for choosing to stay and defend his country

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum has high praise for 'The Matrix' who decided to fight for his country. Arum has promoted many of Lomachenko's fights and is very close with the Ukrainian. In an interview with Fight Hub TV, Bob Arum spoke about Lomachenko's bravery, via Michael Benson on Twitter:

"Vasyl Lomachenko was in Greece… He flew to Romania, drove over the border to be with his family, enlist in the defence. He could've had his family meet him, take them to the US. He felt his obligation was to the people of Ukraine. That is real heroism."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Bob Arum: "Vasyl Lomachenko was in Greece… He flew to Romania, drove over the border to be with his family, enlist in the defence. He could've had his family meet him, take them to the US. He felt his obligation was to the people of Ukraine. That is real heroism." [ @FightHubTV

Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk have earned the respect of fans and fellow boxers with their display of courage and patriotism. They left the comforts of their homes and decided to take up arms to protect their motherland. Hopefully, fans will get to see them both back in the ring soon.

