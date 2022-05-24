"I was just messing around on Twitter" - Gervonta Davis on previous criticism of Floyd Mayweather

Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather have butted heads numerous times in recent months. Davis is currently preparing for a fight with Rolando 'Rolly' Romero this weekend. The two fighters have also clashed repeatedly in the build-up.

Davis was recently interviewed by Showtime Sports about the upcoming fight and the tensions that have surrounded it. In the interview, the Baltimore boxer was asked about his previous criticism of Mayweather Promotions. In March, Davis suggested that Mayweather Promotions matched him up with Romero, who he called a 'clown', in order to close out his contract.

When Showtime's Brian Custer asked the boxer if he still believed that this was the reason for the fight, Davis said:

"I don't think so. I was just messing around on Twitter but I feel as though, um, we actually can do good as far as pay-per-view numbers, I feel as though he got enough... I think he's a top lightweight."

Davis also said that he thinks that the fight will be good for boxing, even if it will not necessarily advance his own career. He has suggested elsewhere that he'd like a fight with Devin Haney if he retains his title.

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero

Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero will fight at the Barclays Arena in New York on Saturday. The fight was originally scheduled for December 5 but was cancelled after Romero was accused of sexual assault by multiple women. The fight was rescheduled after a police investigation.

'Tank' Davis made his pro-debut in 2013 and won his first eight fights by knockout. He has fought seemingly tougher opponents than Romero, including Yuriorkis Gamboa and Leo Santa Cruz. His record stands at 26-0-0 with 24 knockouts. His last opponent, Isaac Cruz, was the first fighter in 17 bouts to go the distance.

'Rolly' Romero made his pro-debut in 2016. He has a record of 14-0-0 with 12 knockouts. The fight with Davis this weekend will be his first major bout, though he won a vacant interim title in 2020 against Jackson Marinez. Romero's most recent fight was with Anthony Yigit in 2021.

