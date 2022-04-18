"I almost knocked him out" - Gervonta Davis recalls sparring session with Devin Haney 

Gervonta Davis has given his side of the story in regards to sparring Devin Haney in the gym.

'The Dream' recently spoke about how he got the better of 'Tank' when they sparred. According to Haney, the pair sparred, dog house rules, at the Mayweather gym and 'Tank' gave up first.

The 27-year-old appeared on the same podcast, 'Million Dollaz Worth Of Game', to talk about what really happened:

"But it was like, it was more so of, back and forth, and then once I got tired, it was like a little, he picked up like a little bit. But it was nothing like crazy, like boom, boom, boom. I don't even talk about like, I caught him in the sparring match and almost knocked him out. Like Adrien jumped in the ring and like nah it's over and everybody was just about to fight. Because I caught him and almost knocked him out."

Watch the interview down below:

Gervonta Davis also explained why he was tired before the sparring match. 'Tank' had just gotten off a plane, was tired from traveling, and was not in proper boxing shape. Regardless, he still managed to catch Haney multiple times and almost knocked him out.

'Tank' is currently preparing to fight Rolly Romero on May 28th. He will look to put on a dominant performance against the loud-mouthed Las Vegas native.

Eddie Hearn talks about potentially signing Gervonta Davis to Matchroom Boxing

It is no secret that 'Tank' is not on good terms with his promotional company Mayweather Promotions. 'Tank' has been signed under Floyd Mayweather's company for years now and has grown under the tutelage of 'Money'. However, after news broke that he will soon be a free agent, there appears to have been a bit of a rift between the two.

In an interview with 'The DAZN Boxing Show', Eddie Hearn spoke about potentially signing Gervonta Davis if he becomes a free agent:

"Yeah I mean I know that, I've seen Gervonta Davis post stuff of other promotional companies approaching him. I'm not aware of his contractual position so I won't be approaching him directly. But I can approach him on here and tell him that once his contract does expire, of course we'll be wiling to make him a fantastic offer. I know Gervonta, he's a great young fighter, he's one of the biggest stars in the game."

Watch the interview down below:

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing Would Gervonta Davis joining Eddie Hearn be a good move? 🍿 Would Gervonta Davis joining Eddie Hearn be a good move? 🍿 https://t.co/dRGudpKiU6

Soon after his fight against Rolly Romero, 'Tank', the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion of the world, will become a free agent.

Edited by John Cunningham