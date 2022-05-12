"I support everybody" - Jermell Charlo praises Floyd Mayweather

In a short interview with Fight Hype while doing a pubic workout, Jermell Charlo was asked how he felt about Floyd Mayweather fighting on the same day as him.

Charlo stated:

"I can't talk sh*t to Mayweather, he makes too much money. I support everybody."

It was mentioned to him that Gervonta Davis took it personally that he wasn't at his press conference, to which Charlo said:

"He's making some money. You can't hate on him, I don't care what day it is."

Jermell Charlo's next fight is May 14, against Brian Castano. It will be their second time meeting in the ring.

The champ has prepared for a potentially life-changing matchup with Castano.

Watch the full clip here:

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano II

Saturday night, Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano will have their rematch to unfiy the Light Middleweight Championships in Carson, California at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

The pair first fought in July 2021 for the belts but their match ended in a draw.

Charlo, nicknamed 'Iron Man', has a record of 34-1-1, with 18 wins coming by way of knockout. He stands at 5'11 with a reach of 73 inches, and has fought names such as Gabriel Rosado, Charles Hatley, Erickson Lubin, Jorge Cota, and Jeison Rosario. His only loss was to Tony Harrison in 2018.

Brian Castano, also known as Ray Sugar and El Boxi, holds a record of 17-0-2, with 12 wins by KO. Standing 5'7 with a reach of 67 inches, the Argentinian has had notable fights with Cedric Vitu, Erislandy Lara, and Patrick Teixeira.

When Charlo was asked if he had rewatched his last fight with Castano, he stated:

"I made some simple mistakes, but it wasn't elementary mistakes."

He went on to explain how he reviewed the match from a different standpoint than that of a fighter:

"You really have to go back and watch a lot of that fight and as you judge the fight you'll see a lot of punches getting landed and hit on the hand and then those kind of recoil towards my face and body so it kind of looks like I'm being hit. I had to look at it from the judge's point of view."

