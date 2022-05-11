"Like a b***h, he's frail" - Rolly Romero trashes Gervonta Davis

Rolly Romero continues to trash-talk against Gervonta Davis as fight night looms closer. It's no secret that there's no love lost between the pair. The Las Vegas native has continually berated his opponent during interviews and on social media. 'Tank' has been relatively quiet in the build-up to the fight and has focused on his training.

Romero did not hold back when reporters asked him about 'Tank' in an interview with Fighthype.com:

"I wanna knock him the f**k out, I don't f****ng like him. And it's like that."

The reporter then asked Rolly about how Davis has not been beaten so far and has punished whoever stepped into the ring against him. Romero replied:

"'Pitbull' beat the s**t out of him. 'Pitbull' beat the s**t out of him, 'Pitbull' ad him running like a b***h, he's frail, he frail. 'Pitbull' smaller than him."

Both Davis and Rolly Romero are currently signed with Mayweather Promotions. Come May 28th, they will be out to prove who the better Mayweather protégé is. 'Tank' is a power puncher with great technical skills and spatial awareness. He has unusual power for a lightweight and can knock opponents out with just one punch. Romero, on the other hand, is an unpredictable, tough fighter.

Rolly Romero is tenacious and relentless. Fans are eager to see how 'Tank' deals with an awkward, unconventional fighter like Romero.

Watch the interview below:

Rolly Romero trashes Devin Haney

In the same interview, Romero went from trashing Gervonta Davis to trashing Devin Haney. Reporters asked him who he thought would win between Haney and George Kambosos Jr.

The Unified Lightweight Champion of the world is taking on Haney in an Undisputed Title fight on June 5th at the Marvel Stadium in Australia. Romero spoke about the fight, and revealed who he was rooting for:

"Man you know what, I'm going for Kambosos, I want Kambosos, you know why? Coz I don't like f****ng Devin Haney and how he looks."

The reporter then asked him if Haney won, would he fight him for the Undisputed Title. Rolly replied:

"I don't support boring fighters. I'm over here fighting a real f****ng champ. Gervonta Davis is a real f****ng multi-division champ. I'm not gonna fight f****ng Devin Haney, who is a f****ng email champ and Kambosos who got a f****ng lucky day with Teofimo."

If Romero can beat 'Tank', there are many exciting next steps he can take.

MyBookie - Bet With The Best @MyBookie Rolly Romero says Devin Haney isn't the real champ, he received his belt via email 🤣 Rolly Romero says Devin Haney isn't the real champ, he received his belt via email 🤣 https://t.co/waKU9UJU1d

Edited by John Cunningham