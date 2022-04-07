"The fans are going to lose" - Rolly Romero trashes George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney

Rolly Romero is not a big fan of the undisputed title fight between George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney. Romero himself is currently in training for his fight against Gervonta Davis. In an interview with Fight Hype, Romero spoke about the undisputed title fight, mocking the two fighters:

"The fans lose, they're gonna pay for some s*it that they shouldn't pay for. Dude, that's like, bro imagine if that s*it was on pay-per-view, oh my God. You would buy it, but I mean it's kinda your job to buy it. Man, 32k pay-per-view buys, at most."

The Las Vegas native thinks that the undisputed title clash between the pair will not sell well. However, early indications have proved otherwise.

The in-attendance tickets for the fight have already sold out within hours of the tickets going live. The demand for the contest has been so high that authorities at the Marvel Stadium in Docklands, Australia, are trying to add more rows to the venue to accommodate more fans.

Rolly Romero believes he is the hardest hitting fighter in his division

Romero is currently set to fight Gervonta Davis. The pair looked set to fight last year, but Romero found himself in legal issues and had to pull out of the fight. In an interview with AKHi TV, Romero spoke about why he thinks he hits harder than 'Tank' and why he is the hardest-hitting puncher in his division:

"I'm bigger than him [Davis], I punch harder than him. Man, I'm the hardest puncher in the world at my weight. Honestly, pound-for-pound I might be the hardest puncher. Me and Wilder probably the hardest punchers pound-for-pound."

Romero went on to say that Davis' most significant asset is his power. For Romero, this is the biggest fight of his career. He is taking on one of the biggest American boxers in the world. For 'Tank' Davis, it's another big name on his resume. He will look to dispatch the Las Vegas native early and in dominant fashion.

Rolly Romero holds a 14-0 record with 12 KOs, while Gervonta Davis holds a 26-0 record with 24 KOs. The two are expected to clash on May 28 on Showtime pay-per-view.

Edited by Avinash Tewari