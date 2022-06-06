"Yessir" - Shakur Stevenson and Joe Cordina agree to fight each other

In a Twitter thread, Joe Cordina and Shakur Stevenson discussed a potential matchup between them. It started with Stevenson congratulating him on his win over Kenichi Ogawa and suggesting he go to England for a fight with Cordina. Cordina responded:

"Respect bro. Enjoy my break and we'll talk soon for sure."

Stevenson replied:

"Yesssir best fight at 130 is us champ."

Stevenson, the undefeated Newark, New Jersey native, has a record of 18-0, with half of those wins coming by way of knockout. He has fought in both featherweight and super featherweight, and participated in the 2016 Summer Olympics, where he won silver at bantamweight. Some of his past opponents include Jamel Herring, Jeremiah Nakathila, Toka Khan Clary, Felix Caraballo, and Joet Gonzalez.

His most recent win was over Oscar Valdez in April. The young champion retained his WBO Super Featherweight Title and won the WBC and vacant The Ring Super Featherweight Titles.

Joe Cordina, a Wales native, also totes an undefeated record. He stands at 15-0, with 9 knockouts. He participated in the 2014 Commonwealth Games, the 2015 European Championships, and represented Great Britain in the 2016 Summer Olympics. Some of his past wins include Miko Khatchatryan, Joshuah Hernandez, Faroukh Kourbanov, and Enrique Tinoco. His most recent win was over Kenichi Ogawa on June 4th to win the IBF Super Featherweight Title.

A matchup between the undefeated fighters would certainly bring fireworks.

Joe Cordina vs. Kenichi Ogawa

Over the weekend, Joe Cordina put his undefeated record on the line when he stepped into the cage to face Kenichi Ogawa.

Nicknamed 'Crush Right', the Japanese boxer had a record of 26-1 coming into the fight. He was defending his IBF Super Featherweight Title which he won in November 2021.

Fight fans were expecting an explosive fight between the two boxers, but were unprepared to find the fight so short. Cordina ended the match in the second round with a vicious knockout of Ogawa.

Cordina was fighting iN his hometown, which likely gave him an extra boost of energy to win the strap from Ogawa in such dazzling fashion. Now, fight fans can look forward to a potential matchup against Shakur Stevenson.

Cordina posted this clip of the knockout of Ogawa to Instagram:

