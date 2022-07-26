Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall rematch set for November

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall look to have agreed to the rematch that fans have been demanding following their first fight. The pair are set to come together on November 26, at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

The first fight between the pair was one of the most controversial bouts of the year. ‘The Tartan Tornado’ Josh Taylor was declared the winner by split decision. Most, however, believed that ‘El Gato’ deserved to have his hand raised at the end of the bout, as it looked like he was in control for most of the bout.

Catterall dropped Taylor en route to what most believed was a decisive victory. However, it was not to be, and Taylor retained his Undisputed Super Lightweight Championship.

Before the bout, and in the immediate aftermath, Taylor expressed his desire to move up to the welterweight division. The Scot would also maintain that he had won the bout and that he had no interest in giving Catterall a rematch. Due to his insistence on the win and the way that Taylor would demean Catterall on social media, many fans wound up turning on Taylor.

The pair have been embroiled in a war of words ever since their first bout.

Jack Catterall @jack_catt93 Josh Taylor @JoshTaylorBoxer @jack_catt93 You couldn’t knock out a wank Simple jack! @jack_catt93 You couldn’t knock out a wank Simple jack! Ignoring the question as I thought Tartan Tornarsehole , Are we fighting next yes or no ??? Stop lying to the fans ! I’m ready to go next week or next month , are we doing this next yes or no !! twitter.com/JoshTaylorBoxe… Ignoring the question as I thought Tartan Tornarsehole , Are we fighting next yes or no ??? Stop lying to the fans ! I’m ready to go next week or next month , are we doing this next yes or no !! twitter.com/JoshTaylorBoxe…

Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall II is a more intriguing matchup than the first fight

Entering the first fight, Josh Taylor was seen as the invincible king of the super lightweight division. Taylor had unified all four belts, the IBF, WBO, WBA, and WBC Super Lightweight Championships.

He won the World Boxing Super Series and defeated the likes of Ivan Baranchyk, Regis Prograis and Jose Ramirez. Whilst some of those bouts were close, Taylor had an argument for victory in all of them, and the judges too declared him victorious.

Jack Catterall was merely meant to be a straightforward mandatory defense. The mandatory was called a year prior, but Catterall agreed to step aside so he could face the winner of the bout between Taylor and Jose Ramirez. Stepping aside meant that Jack Catterall would have the opportunity to challenge the undisputed champion of the world.

Taylor won the bout to become undisputed and was expected to deal with Catterall with ease. Catterall had not fought anyone at that level before in his career and was widely unfancied. 'El Gato', however, looked to produce an odds-defying performance which arguably should have led to him walking out as the winner.

Watch Johnny Nelson react to the first fight:

Now, Catterall has shown he belongs at this level, and the rematch will not be seen as a straightforward bout for Josh Taylor.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far