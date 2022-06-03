 George Kambosos Jr vs. Devin Haney officials: International cast of judges announced 

The judges have been announced for the Undisputed Lightweight Championship fight between George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney. This includes Zoltan Enyedi from Hungary, Pawel Kardyni from Poland, and Benoit Roussel from Canada. Hector Afu of Panama will be the referee in charge of the bout.

Kambosos and Haney are set to clash this Sunday afternoon on at the Marvel Stadium in Australia. US viewers can watch the bout live on Saturday evening on ESPN. Meanwhile, UK fans can watch the fight in the early hours of Sunday morning on Sky Sports.

Kambosos will have the home support and will be entitled to an immediate rematch back in Australia if he loses. Haney accepted a multi-fight deal with ESPN and Lou DiBella to make the fight happen. The winner will hold all four belts at 135 lbs and will be considered the best lightweight in the world.

The Australian is coming off a sensational upset victory over Teofimo Lopez back in November 2021. Despite being the clear underdog going into the contest, Kambosos outboxed the hard-hitting Lopez to capture a 12-round split decision victory and become a world champion for the first time.

Watch the fight highlights between Lopez and Kambosos:

Haney, on the other hand, defeated Joseph Diaz in December 2021 to retain his WBC Lightweight Championships. 'The Dream' was too skillful for Diaz and claimed a convincing decision with points.

George Kambosos Jr vs. Devin Haney - How important are the neutral judges?

Many are expecting a highly competitive contest between George Kambosos and Devin Haney. However, there are some who believe that the judges may favour the home fighter if it is particurlarly close.

Here's what Eddie Hearn said in an interview with Fight Hype:

"I mean especially in Australia, but I think on a level playing field I think he wins that fight. I don't know what kind of crowd they'll do, how that will influence the judges. He's on the road, he's never travelled like that before for a fight. But I think all being equal, I believe he wins that fight."

Watch the full interview with Eddie Hearn on Fight Hype:

It remains to be seen who emerges victorious and whether there will be any controversial decision-making by the judges. With none of the officials coming from Australia and America, it is possible that a fair contest will take place between two world class fighters.

