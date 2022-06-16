"He is a bit of a bully" - Lou DiBella says Eddie Hearn is not an easy person to do business with

Lou DiBella continued his war of words with Eddie Hearn in a recent interview, calling him a "bully". The pair have been vocally critical of each other for a long period of time. The battle only intensified during the build-up to George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney.

DiBella Said:

“Eddie is not a great winner and he is not a very easy person to do business with. He understands, in effect, the situation he has where if you want on to the DAZN platform, it flows through him. He takes every advantage of it and he is a bit of a bully."

Haney's former promoter Eddie Hearn claimed Haney was being treated unfairly heading into the Kambosos fight. Hearn elaborated that if he put on the fight, Haney would have been in a much better position. He was also critical of DiBella and Top Rank's promotion of the fight.

Hearn maintained that Haney would return to Matchroom Boxing after the Kambosos fight. Bob Arum, however, claimed that the fight with Kambosos Jr. is the first of a four-fight deal with Top Rank.

Eddie Hearn hasn't made a lot of friends in the United States

DiBella is not the only promoter who has criticized the way Eddie Hearn operates. Hearn recently became embroiled in a high-profile battle with Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions.

Ellerbe accused Hearn of wasting over a billion US Dollars of DAZN’s money without making a mark in America. Hearn replied by calling Ellerbe a nobody.

Eddie Hearn then went on to say that he would like to sign Gervonta Davis in order to spite Leonard Ellerbe.

Hearn said:

“I mean, if he’s not careful, if Gervonta Davis’ contract is up, I may just have to break the bank to sign Gervonta Davis. Just purely for entertainment. Can you imagine me standing there with Gervonta, going ‘How you doing, Leonard? How are ya boy?' "

Bob Arum of Top Rank promotions has also taken exception to Hearn:

"You know, he opens his mouth about anything. You ask him about the weather and he’ll blame it on Al Haymon. He’s f------- bizarre."

Hearn has said Bob Arum and other US promoters who have criticised him are 'irrelevant' and 'washed'. Hearn believes that his rivals are jealous of him for making a mark in the US.

Before the launch of Matchroom Boxing USA, Hearn used similar language to refer to Deontay Wilders' manager, Shelly Finkel. Hearn and Finkel were unable to come to an agreement for a bout between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder

Whilst it is rare to see major US promoters agree on anything, it is clear that they are all united in their disdain for Eddie Hearn.

