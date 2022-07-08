"You're an example in our law class" - Mike Tyson reacts to being sampled in a university class 

As reported by EsNews, Mike Tyson was informed by a law student that he was used as an example in her university class.

The young woman approached Tyson and explained that her professor had used him as an example in class to teach about assault.

The woman reiterated the example:

"If a little five year old girl goes up to you [Tyson] and she threatens to punch you, is that assault or not? Clearly it's not very offensive, you're not intimidated. It's not assault, but you're an example in our law class. And you could sue her for assault, if you wanted."

Tyson jokingly stated:

"I would press charges."

The pair then got a picture together.

Mike Tyson reveals the impact his mother's death had on him

While guest starring on the Club Shay Shay Podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Mike Tyson revealed the impact his mother's death had on him and how it changed his life.

When asked if he felt he would've become the heavyweight champion had he had a better childhood and a two-parent household, Tyson stated:

"One of the best things that ever happened to me is that my mother died. My mother would've babied me. There's no way I would've ever got into a street fight, no way I would have ever learned to stand up for myself."

Tyson's mother, Lorna, died when he was 16. After being introduced by boxer Bobby Stewart, D'Amato became Tyson's trainer and helped him reach the highest heights in the sport of boxing. After a brief stint in a juvenile home, he came into the care of Cus D'Amato, who then became his legal guardian.

Sadly, D'Amato passed just shy of being able to see Tyson become the youngest ever Heavyweight World Champion.

Tyson has lamented that he never had the opportunity to get to know his mother because he was always out on the streets getting into trouble.

