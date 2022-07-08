“That’s 231, nobody is turning that down” - Shannon Sharpe believes Zion Williamson will eventually leave the New Orleans Pelicans, says everybody signs the rookie max

Zion Williamson has signed a five-year max contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans, which will see the forward be worth $193 million. The contract could transform into a guaranteed super max deal of about $231 million. But that hinges on the condition that the 22-year old makes it to the 2023 All-NBA team.

The franchise was initially reluctant to give Williamson a max deal owing to his injury issues. The Pelicans were also concerned about his commitment to the team and as such, the franchise needed some protection. Having missed a large part of his rookie season (2019-20) and the entirety of last season to injuries, the franchise's worries were valid.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed

“That’s $231M, nobody is turning that down that kind of money but I don’t think Zion Williamson finishes his career in New Orleans.” @ShannonSharpe reacts to Zion Williamson’s 5-yr max extension with the Pelicans:“That’s $231M, nobody is turning that down that kind of money but I don’t think Zion Williamson finishes his career in New Orleans.” .@ShannonSharpe reacts to Zion Williamson’s 5-yr max extension with the Pelicans:“That’s $231M, nobody is turning that down that kind of money but I don’t think Zion Williamson finishes his career in New Orleans.” https://t.co/TyOiXaQqym

Analyst Shannon Sharpe, however, believes Williamson will not remain with the Pelicans for the entirety of his career. He said that everybody signs the max contract, but they rarely commit their careers to the franchise that drafted them. He referenced Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard as part of the very few who stayed with the organization that drafted them.

“I don't believe he will finish his career in New Orleans," Sharpe said. "I've heard guy after guy after guy. After they sign that contract, Kyrie Irving said, 'I'll love to be in Boston if you'll have me.' Everybody takes that rookie contract. There are very few that stayed in the location that drafted them, a Steph Curry and a Giannis.

"Right now, Damian Lillard is still in Portland. ... That’s $231 million. Nobody is turning that down."

What is expected from Zion Williamson next season?

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans leaves the bench after a game against the Miami Heat on Nov. 17 in Miami, Florida.

A foot injury kept the New Orleans Pelicans headliner away from the court last season, including the playoffs.

Williamson has played only one full season with the Pelicans. In 2020-21, in his second year, he averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 61 appearances. He was named an All-Star that season. He missed the final six games (of that 72-game season) with a broken finger.

He will be one to watch next season if he's completely healthy.

Williamson missed the first 44 games of his rookie season with a torn meniscus but still made the All-Rookie team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far