"I just don’t think it's the end" - Paris Fury doubts the retirement of her husband Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury has announced that he will only take on an undisputed fight against Oleksandr Usyk if he is paid £500 million. The Ukrainian is set to face Anthony Joshua in their mega rematch this summer.

Despite Tyson Fury's financial demands, his wife Paris has suggested that he could still return to the ring without such a high fee.

After defeating Dillian Whyte on April 23 inside Wembley Stadium, 'The Gypsy King' claimed that he was going to retire from boxing. This was due to his promise to his wife that he would not return to the sport after the clash. Fury beat his domestic rival by knocking him out in the sixth round.

While appearing as a guest on Piers Morgan's new TV show, Paris Fury told the presenter:

"I'd like him to retire but there's something in the back of my mind saying he's itching for another fight. It's there - woman's instinct, there's something still calling him out there. As the wife, I just look and wonder ‘Are you done?’ I hope he is. I hope he chooses another path but honestly, I think there is a question mark there.”

Paris Fury then added:

"After the first fight with Deontay Wilder I begged him not to fight again and then he fought again and now he's saying he’s quit again. I just don’t think it's the end. I just wonder. You never know, we’ll wait and see.”

The WBC Heavyweight Champion still holds his undefeated resume of 32-0-1. At just 33-years-old, he still has some mega fights available to compete in.

The obvious matchup is against the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 to become the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the world. However, his promise to his wife still remains and it is going to cost a hefty sum of money to get Tyson Fury back in the ring.

Watch Part 1 of the Furys' interview with Piers Morgan here:

What fight will draw Tyson Fury out of retirement?

Despite the claim of costing £500 million to enter the ring against Oleksandr Usyk, it's still very likely that Tyson Fury will be motivated to fight for the undisputed status.

It's nearly impossible for the athlete to get paid half a billion pounds, but even his wife is inclined to believe that the heavyweight will return.

Fury has also shown interest in exhibition events against the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno. Although 'The Gypsy King' has shrugged his shoulders over a return to the ring to fight Usyk, the opportunity to become Undisputed Heavyweight Champion will be tempting.

The undefeated fighter has been enjoying his retirement of late. He took his family on holiday to the South of France last month. Fury is still training to keep his mental and physical health in a positive place.

Depending on the outcome and context of Usyk vs. Joshua 2, it could leave Fury debating a return to the squared circle.

