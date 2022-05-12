"Absolutely insane" - Paulie Malignaggi on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol scorecards

Paulie Malignaggi has called the scorecards for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol fight "absolutely shocking."

In an interview with iFL TV, Malignaggi was asked his opinion on the fight. He said:

"I think the scorecards were absolutely shocking, no surprise in boxing. The fact that Dmitry Bivol was out 4-0 on every single scorecard after four rounds is absolutely just disgraceful. It's an absolute disgrace... [it was] having absolutely no awareness or, worse yet, purposely misleading the scorecards."

After criticizing the scorecards, which favored Alvarez early in the fight despite the fact that Bivol appeared to be in control, Malignaggi said that judging is a major problem in boxing:

"It gets to the point where you're not watching the sport for the result, you're watching the sport for the entertainment value, you already know that most of the results are bought off at that level. It's just absolutely insane, and that's not a knock on Canelo or anything."

Paulie Malignaggi's career in hindsight

Paulie Malignaggi boxed professionally from 2001 to 2017. He retired with a record of 36-8 and won world titles in the junior welterweight and welterweight divisions. Following his retirement from the sport, he has worked as a commentator and analyst. He has been a loud critic of corruption in the business of boxing since retiring.

Malignaggi faced world-level boxers such as Ricky Hatton, Zab Judah, Danny Garcia, Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan, and Shawn Porter in his career. While many of the aforementioned fighters beat him, his losses came at the hands of some of the best fighters in the division.

Malignaggi's greatest victory may be his win over Zab Judah in 2013. Judah is a former Undisputed Welterweight Champion who battled it out with the likes of Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Micky Ward. Judah was a highly respected boxer in his era and was particularly known for his speed.

After his retirement from boxing, Malignaggi also participated in a bareknuckle fight with MMA fighter Artem Lobov, which he lost via unanimous decision.

