"UFC fights are more entertaining"- Rolando Romero says Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. are making boxing boring

Rolando Romero has taken some shots at his fellow lightweights Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr.

'Rolly' is once again set to face off against Gervonta Davis next month. The two were originally set to clash in December 2021, but the bout was canceled after Romero was accused of sexual assault. No charges were filed against the lightweight after the claims couldn't be substanciated.

Now once again set to fight 'Tank', Romero has been taking shots at the rest of the division. At the kick-off press conference for his bout against Davis, the 26-year-old went at Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr.

Discussing the division as a whole, he took shots at the champions by stating they're boring. He also opined that UFC fights are more entertaining than boxers.

"UFC fights are more entertaining, you know? It's because of fighters like Devin Haney and George Kambosos that don't knock out opponents. If you don't knock out opponents, you're not selling, and you're making boxing boring. They both lack power, personality and, honestly, they're disgusting."

Watch Romero discuss the lightweight division below:

Rolando Romero gives thoughts on George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney

While Rolando Romero has his big lightweight bout set, it's not the only big championship clash in the division.

Just one week after 'Rolly' clashes with WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion Gervonta Davis, fans will be treated to another big 135-pound showdown. George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney are expected to face off in a battle for undisputed gold.

While not a guarantee, it's more than possible for the winner of the two lightweight bouts to fight down the line. With that in mind, ESNews decided to ask for Romero's thoughts on the showdown between Kambosos Jr. and Haney.

Who does 'Rolly' think is going to win? Well, he doesn't really care. What he does know is that the fans are going to lose on June 5.

"That's a joke [The fight ending in a knockout]. Neither of them have power. That's the fight the fans are going to lose. They're gonna watch that s*** and fall asleep. Devin Haney gives people Nyquil, and he's fighting another boring dude with no power. I really hope Kambosos can pull it off. I think Devin Haney is horrible for the sport, he's not filling up seats, sorry."

Catch the full interview below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard