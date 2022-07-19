Boxing News Roundup: Ebanie Bridges breaks waterphobia, Canelo Alvarez blamed for letting fans down, Jake Paul ridiculed for hydration clause , Ryan Garcia considered 'underdog' against Gervonta Davis 

In today's issue of Sportskeeda's daily Boxing News Roundup, we will discuss the biggest stories surrounding Jake Paul, Ebanie Bridges, Canelo Alvarez, and Ryan Garcia.

#4. Ebanie Bridges breaks her fear of water

Ebanie Bridges

Ebanie Bridges, an Australian boxer who fights in the bantamweight and super bantamweight divisions, recently announced she had broken her fear of water, which she has suffered from since last year.

She stated:

"Today I broke my water phobia I've had since sept last year after doing the @sasaustralia and getting drowned every day lolll"

She posted this update to her Twitter, where she warned of more incoming bikini pictures for fans to look out for. The photos show Bridges' beautiful in-ground pool and her detailed leg tattoo as she sits on a flotation device.

The IBF Bantamweight Champion currently holds a record of 8-1 with 3 knockouts and has gone 3-0 in her last three bouts.

#3. Canelo Alvarez gets blamed for letting fans down

Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez has been criticized by Timothy Bradley for letting his fans down against Dmitry Bivol in their match on May 7th.

Bradley is a former super lightweight and welterweight title holder who now works as apart of ESPN's boxing team. When discussing who he was picking for the Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy, he explained why he felt there was a need for Alvarez to redeem himself after his second loss in his professional career:

"I got Canelo. Canelo, in my opinion, has a lot to prove. He let his fans down last time out [against Dmitry Bivol]."

The Mexican boxer will complete his trilogy with Golovkin on September 17, 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. He will be defending his WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring belts.

The trilogy grudge match is now only 2 months away:

#2. Jake Paul gets criticized for rehydration clause against Hasim Rahman Jr.

Jake Paul v Hasim Rahman Jr

Jake Paul has recently been criticized by fighters and fans alike for the inclusion of a rehydration clause against Hasim Rahman Jr.

'The Problem Child' explained that they had to weigh in at 200lbs, the morning after they could weigh up to 215lbs, and on the evening of their fight they could weigh however much they wanted.

For someone like Hasim Rahman Jr., who fights at heavyweight, this clause could cause some serious problems with performance come fight night.

Oscar De La Hoya stated:

"Ten pounds overnight for a fighter who is fighting at heavyweight can be a huge difference. He can come in sluggish, he can come in weak. Advantage: Jake Paul."

Bob Arum has also stated that he believes this clause was added because Jake Paul doesn't believe he can beat Rahman Jr. on his own.

#1. Ryan Garcia gets labeled 'underdog' against Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia

Odds have come out for the Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis potential matchup, and it looks like Garcia is getting labeled as the underdog. Despite his spectacular showing against Javier Fortuna over the weekend, where he knocked Fortuna down three times before knocking him out 27 seconds into the 6th round, oddsmakers are favoring 'Tank' Davis.

The odds have come out that 'KingRy' is the +190 underdog compared to Davis' -240 favorite. Garcia's implied chances are 34.48%, while 'Tank's are 70.59%.

Garcia added his post-fight speech to Instagram:

